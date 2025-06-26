Amanda Seyfried Says She Auditioned Six Times For 'Wicked'
The Oscar-nominated actress noted that she auditioned six times for her role as Cosette in the 2012 movie musical, Les Miserables. She said she auditioned the same number of times for 'Wicked', reports 'People' magazine.
“I'm in that privileged spot where I just don't have to (audition)”, she said,“But I like, of course, I talked about this a lot. I auditioned like six times for 'Wicked'. Because that had to be really just right. And I like, I loved it”.
“I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work. I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I'm just competitive”, she shared.“With myself in a really healthy way”.
As per 'People', this isn't the Emmy-winning actress' first time talking about her audition process for 'Wicked'. During a March episode of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, she said she sang with Cynthia Erivo while trying out for Glinda.
"I was able to really prepare, and I'm telling you, I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions. And that's kind of what I got out of it”, Seyfried told host Josh Horowitz. "I do, again, think everything happens for a reason”.
She further mentioned that her household "sing(s) 'Defying Gravity' every day" despite her not nabbing the role of Glinda.
"I also got to sing with Cynthia, and that was a moment in itself”, Seyfried said. The role ultimately went to Ariana Grande. The singer and Erivo were nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress at the Oscars.
