EU Good Food Debuts At SFH 2025, Strengthening Trade Links With Korean Food Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EU Good Food campaign proudly concluded its successful participation at Seoul Food & Hotel 2025 (SFH 2025), Asia's leading international trade exhibition for the food and hospitality sector. Located at Stand 4D403, the EU pavilion offered a distinctive showcase of premium European agricultural products, demonstrating how these high-quality ingredients can elevate traditional Korean cuisine - enhancing flavor, nutritional value, and culinary refinement.

A Taste of Europe in Korean Cuisine

The EU Good Food pavilion featured a series of live culinary demonstrations led by professional chefs. Key highlights included hormone-free European pork and beef from Poland - celebrated for their tenderness, clean flavor, and suitability for Korean cuisine - alongside kiwis and preservative-free canned peaches from Greece, prized for their exceptional nutritional value and quality. These cooking sessions highlighted how European ingredients can complement, rather than compete with, Korean culinary traditions, enriching flavor profiles and meeting modern consumer expectations for quality, authenticity, and excellence in sourcing.







Beyond the tasting experience, the EU Good Food pavilion served as a platform for meaningful exchange between European agricultural organizations and Korean food industry professionals. Representatives from UPEMI (Union of Producers and Employers of Meat Industry, Poland) and ASIAC (Agricultural Cooperative Association of Imathia, Greece) were present to share in-depth knowledge on the European Union's high standards in food production, traceability, and sustainable agricultural practices.

European Ingredients – Quality that Makes a Difference

Adequate livestock nutrition and meticulous animal welfare practices play a vital role in shaping the taste, texture, and overall quality of meat - standards consistently upheld by EU Good Food products. Produced without growth hormones or antibiotics, these meats come from livestock raised under carefully regulated conditions, with ample space, fresh air, natural light, and year-round veterinary care. Most animals graze freely on open pastures for much of the year, contributing to both animal well-being and superior meat quality. The result is pork and beef with a clean taste, rich flavour, and tender texture - perfectly suited for Korean favourites, from slow-cooked stews to grilled classics.

European fruits are also cultivated and processed with exceptional care, benefiting from ideal climate conditions and advanced agricultural techniques. In the temperate regions of southern Europe, high-quality Hayward kiwis thrive thanks to long growing seasons, moderate humidity, warm summers, and cool nights-resulting in their distinctive balance of sweetness and acidity. The most widely grown variety in Europe, Hayward kiwis are known for their large size and exceptional shelf life, making them an ideal fruit for export and year-round availability.

Meanwhile, European peaches, typically harvested between June and September, undergo a meticulous canning process that preserves their natural taste, colour, and nutrients. This rigorous method ensures both convenience and hout the use of preservatives.

Rooted in shared values between Europe and Korea - deep respect for culinary heritage, a shared commitment to nutrition, and a pursuit of uncompromising quality - the EU Good Food campaign marks a meaningful step forward in strengthening ties with the Korean food industry. Beyond the exhibition floor, two exclusive press events in Goyang (June 10) and Seoul (June 12) offered media and industry professionals a closer look at EU food standards, sustainability practices, and product innovation. These events emphasized how European producers continuously adapt to evolving consumer expectations through responsible sourcing, transparent production processes, and ongoing product innovation.

Following its successful debut at SFH 2025, EU Good Food not only showcased the natural harmony between European ingredients and Korean cuisine, but also set the stage for deeper collaboration in areas such as sustainable sourcing, innovation, and cultural exchange. With trust, transparency, and taste at its core, EU Good Food looks ahead to a promising journey: bringing the best of Europe to the heart of modern Korean kitchens.

For more information, please visit:

Media contact: ...