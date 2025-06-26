ADB Talks On Integrating Climate Resilience, Digital Innovation Into Middle Corridor Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Digital technologies are central to improving coordination and communication along the Middle Corridor, Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said during the panel discussions held as part of the Asian Infrastructure and Development Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting in Beijing, Trend reports.

He noted that ADB is prioritizing investments in the sustainable development of ports and shipping by promoting energy-efficient technologies.

“There are several major and minor ports on the Caspian Sea that are important for the economies of the littoral states, and ports are particularly vulnerable to changes in the water level. The Caspian Sea's water level has declined by 2 meters since the mid-1990s, with a further decline from 9 to 18 meters predicted by the century's end, potentially causing the northern basin to disappear. ADB recognizes the seriousness of the issue and the need for adaptive design of ports, channels and merchant ships, policy harmonization and collaboration on mitigating water-level decline and adapting to climate change,” said Zhukov.

He pointed out that the structure of many economies along the corridor makes necessary a broad use of road transport; switching to railways is not always possible/economically feasible.

“This has adverse implications for the transport emissions on this route. To address this issue, climate-smart technologies and logistical solutions reducing emissions will be incorporated in the design of road transport investments planned by ADB.

Digital technologies are central to improving coordination and communication along the CAREC Corridor 2. Implementing interoperable digital platforms for cargo tracking and management enables stakeholders to share real-time information, improving coordination across transport modes and operators. This not only boosts efficiency but also strengthens transparency and accountability within the supply chain. Real-time tracking reduces delays and discrepancies by providing immediate cargo status updates,” said Zhukov.

He noted that another key element is standardizing electronic documentation:“Harmonizing trade and customs documents across corridor countries will simplify procedures and reduce administrative burdens. Universal recognition of these documents ensures smoother cross-border transactions while minimizing errors, enhancing reliability throughout the supply chain, and reducing costs.”

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.