Once A Lifeline, Now Gasping For Breath: The Silent Cry Of The Indus River In DI Khan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Indus River, the largest river in Pakistan, holds immense significance in the economic, agricultural, and spiritual lives of the people of Dera Ismail Khan. Tragically, this very river now struggles for its own survival.

Due to declining rainfall, climate change, and the diversion of large volumes of water from the Chashma Barrage, the Indus River often appears dry for months at a time.

The situation is further worsened by the city's untreated sewage and wastewater being directly discharged into the river. Stinking, polluted water from the sewage system flows straight into the Indus, affecting the quality of water and causing the aquatic life to disappear.

According to Matloob Sindhi, who belongs to a family of fishermen, the mixing of sewage into the river has caused a drastic decline in fish production.

He explained that once, species like prawns, Dhaka fish, Rohu, and others were available in abundance, but now their taste, quantity, and quality have all deteriorated. Even the Indus River dolphin , locally known as the Andhi whale, which was once found only in D.I. Khan, is no longer seen.

Ferry operator Imdad, also known as Maddo, said that navigating boats in the river has become difficult. Due to the foul smell and dirty water, people now avoid boat rides, which has severely impacted his livelihood.

Dr. Farooq Gul Betani revealed that the city's polluted water contains plastic bags, bottles, soap, chemicals, and washing powders, which not only contaminate the river but also harm agriculture and human health.

He stated that the lands irrigated by this contaminated water produce sugarcane, wheat, rice, maize, and vegetables, which are now harmful to human health. According to Dr. Betani, waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, jaundice, and respiratory infections are becoming increasingly common, while the risk of deadly diseases like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV is also rising.

Officials from WASA (WSSC) have admitted that millions of gallons of dirty water flow into the river daily, including waste from both households and industrial units. According to WASA, 200 kanals of land have been allocated for a comprehensive treatment plant, and the government has approved the project, which will be supervised jointly by WASA and the Communication and Works (C&W) Department.

The plant will purify the city's wastewater before releasing it into the river, and the remaining sludge will be converted into fertilizer for agricultural use. This, they claim, will not only boost revenue but also benefit the environment.

Ramzan Sarhadi Baloch, a proud son of the Seraiki region, remarked that rivers have historically been the cradle of civilizations - like the Nile, Euphrates, Tigris, Brahmaputra, Ganges, and the Indus. Unfortunately, he said, rivers in Pakistan are being subjected to cruel neglect. He appealed to the government to stop dumping sewage into the river so that future generations may live safe, healthy, and dignified lives.

Every year on March 23, the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan throw flowers into the Indus River to express their love for it. For the local people, this tradition is more than a ritual - it is a message: the river is not a symbol of waste, but of love.

Those who honor this tradition with flowers every year do so in the hope that someday the government and relevant authorities will awaken to the river's plight and restore the true beauty, purpose, and spirit of the Indus River.