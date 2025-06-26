403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea, NATO To Establish Defense Industry Consultative Body
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 26 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have agreed to establish a working-level consultative body on defense industry cooperation, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday, citing the Presidential Office.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in The Hague.
"Wi expressed hope that the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and NATO, which share the values of democracy and peace, will actively cooperate in response to complex global challenges," the office said in a release. Wi also highlighted the strong potential for expanded cooperation in the defense industry, pointing to South Korea's advanced defense capabilities.
"The two sides agreed to establish a new director-general level South Korea-NATO defense industry consultation body to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation in the defense sector," it said.
They also agreed to promote defense industry cooperation through South Korea's participation in future NATO projects aimed at strengthening the transatlantic alliance's defense capabilities. Wi, President Lee Jae Myung's top security aide, attended the NATO summit in the Netherlands on behalf of Lee. (end)
mk
The agreement was reached during a meeting between South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in The Hague.
"Wi expressed hope that the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and NATO, which share the values of democracy and peace, will actively cooperate in response to complex global challenges," the office said in a release. Wi also highlighted the strong potential for expanded cooperation in the defense industry, pointing to South Korea's advanced defense capabilities.
"The two sides agreed to establish a new director-general level South Korea-NATO defense industry consultation body to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation in the defense sector," it said.
They also agreed to promote defense industry cooperation through South Korea's participation in future NATO projects aimed at strengthening the transatlantic alliance's defense capabilities. Wi, President Lee Jae Myung's top security aide, attended the NATO summit in the Netherlands on behalf of Lee. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment