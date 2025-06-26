Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

S. Korea, NATO To Establish Defense Industry Consultative Body


2025-06-26 05:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 26 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have agreed to establish a working-level consultative body on defense industry cooperation, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday, citing the Presidential Office.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in The Hague.
"Wi expressed hope that the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and NATO, which share the values of democracy and peace, will actively cooperate in response to complex global challenges," the office said in a release. Wi also highlighted the strong potential for expanded cooperation in the defense industry, pointing to South Korea's advanced defense capabilities.
"The two sides agreed to establish a new director-general level South Korea-NATO defense industry consultation body to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation in the defense sector," it said.
They also agreed to promote defense industry cooperation through South Korea's participation in future NATO projects aimed at strengthening the transatlantic alliance's defense capabilities. Wi, President Lee Jae Myung's top security aide, attended the NATO summit in the Netherlands on behalf of Lee. (end)
mk


MENAFN26062025000071011013ID1109726370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search