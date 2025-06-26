CLDY Rolls Out Always-On 2FA For Wordpress, Responding To Alarming Rise In CMS Attacks



Free SSL certificates

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Email hosting with automated anti-spam filtering

Malware scanning and automatic cleanup

Free daily backups Optimized inbox delivery to Gmail, Microsoft 365, and others



1-second Time-To-First-Byte for 99.9% of hosted sites

99.9% uptime, backed by a 200% service-level credit guarantee

Built-in WordPress acceleration tools

Single Sign-On (SSO) across all CLDY services Collaborator access for developers, agencies, or external teams

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - Singapore-based cloud provider CLDY has announced the launch of Always-On Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) across all WordPress sites it hosts, setting a new benchmark for default security in managed hosting environments. The feature comes pre-installed and fully configuredoffering site owners strong, frictionless protection from the moment they go live.The move comes amid a surge In CMS-targeted cyberattacks. WordPress now powers over 43% of websites worldwide (W3Techs), making it a top target for attackers. In 2024 alone, over 90,000 attacks per minute were recorded against WordPress sites (Wordfence), with brute-force login attempts among the most common methods of compromise.'Many web hosting owners still skip basic security because setting it up can be confusing or technical,' said Dan Chen, Managing Director at CLDY. 'We've taken that barrier awayour Always-On 2FA is pre-installed and enforced out of the box, so site admins don't need to lift a finger.'Unlike self-installed plugins that rely on the user to configure settings correctly, CLDY's solution is centrally managed and standardized across its hosting platform. This ensures consistent protection and removes the risk of misconfigurationespecially important for small businesses or first-time site owners.CLDY's 2FA implementation adds to its already robust security stack, which includes:These features are bundled with all hosting plans at no additional cost, reinforcing CLDY's one-price, all-inclusive approach.Security upgrades have not compromised CLDY's core performance guarantees:With automated attacks becoming faster and more sophisticated, CLDY's hands-off security model could shift customer expectations in the managed WordPress space.'Security should never be optional or left to chance,' said Dan Chen. 'We're raising the baseline of protection so that even non-technical users get enterprise-grade defence by default.'Hashtag: #business #technology #itsecurity #webhosting #emailhosting

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CLDY

CLDY is a Singapore-based cloud hosting company focused on delivering high-speed, security-focused web and email hosting. Known for its performance-first infrastructure and customer-centric innovation, CLDY supports businesses across Southeast Asia and around the world.



CLDY

Share