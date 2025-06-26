CLDY Rolls Out Always-On 2FA For Wordpress, Responding To Alarming Rise In CMS Attacks
The move comes amid a surge In CMS-targeted cyberattacks. WordPress now powers over 43% of websites worldwide (W3Techs), making it a top target for attackers. In 2024 alone, over 90,000 attacks per minute were recorded against WordPress sites (Wordfence), with brute-force login attempts among the most common methods of compromise.
'Many web hosting owners still skip basic security because setting it up can be confusing or technical,' said Dan Chen, Managing Director at CLDY. 'We've taken that barrier awayour Always-On 2FA is pre-installed and enforced out of the box, so site admins don't need to lift a finger.'
Unlike self-installed plugins that rely on the user to configure settings correctly, CLDY's solution is centrally managed and standardized across its hosting platform. This ensures consistent protection and removes the risk of misconfigurationespecially important for small businesses or first-time site owners.
Security by Default, Not Upsell
CLDY's 2FA implementation adds to its already robust security stack, which includes:
- Free SSL certificates Web Application Firewall (WAF) Email hosting with automated anti-spam filtering Malware scanning and automatic cleanup Free daily backups Optimized inbox delivery to Gmail, Microsoft 365, and others
These features are bundled with all hosting plans at no additional cost, reinforcing CLDY's one-price, all-inclusive approach.
Performance Remains a Priority
Security upgrades have not compromised CLDY's core performance guarantees:
- 1-second Time-To-First-Byte for 99.9% of hosted sites 99.9% uptime, backed by a 200% service-level credit guarantee Built-in WordPress acceleration tools Single Sign-On (SSO) across all CLDY services Collaborator access for developers, agencies, or external teams
With automated attacks becoming faster and more sophisticated, CLDY's hands-off security model could shift customer expectations in the managed WordPress space.
'Security should never be optional or left to chance,' said Dan Chen. 'We're raising the baseline of protection so that even non-technical users get enterprise-grade defence by default.'
About CLDY
CLDY is a Singapore-based cloud hosting company focused on delivering high-speed, security-focused web and email hosting. Known for its performance-first infrastructure and customer-centric innovation, CLDY supports businesses across Southeast Asia and around the world.
