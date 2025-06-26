Dubai Culture Unveils Heritage-Led Activation For Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched a comprehensive programme to activate Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, a new effort to celebrate the district's rich history and culture while enhancing its appeal as a destination for visitors.

The programme will run until the end of December, offering a dynamic calendar of panel discussions, interactive workshops, and community talks that bring local traditions and crafts to the forefront. Through this initiative, Dubai Culture reaffirms its commitment to sharing the city's story with a global audience and highlighting Al Fahidi's enduring place on Dubai's cultural map.

Curated by expert guides, the activation places a strong emphasis on engaging families and children in the preservation of the UAE's heritage. A key component is the 'Family Workshops' series, hosted on the first Saturday of every month. Among the highlights is 'Doors of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood' on 28 June, which invites young attendees to discover the artistic details and decorative elements that define the district's distinctive architecture. Residents will also have the opportunity to attend the seminar 'Barajeel and the Magic Brush,' scheduled for 5 July, followed by the 'Al Fahidi-Inspired Bookmarks' class on 2 August.

The 'Live Demonstrations of Emirati Crafts' programme offers a rich and insightful journey, featuring exceptional experiences that allow visitors to explore the secrets, types, techniques and stories behind traditional practices, exploring their role in the community's collective memory. The programme's agenda includes a series of interactive and hands-on sessions led by experts from the Turath Centre for Traditional Handicrafts. Among them is the 'Gargoor-Making' workshop on 12 July, and 'The Palm Tree... A Legend of Tales' session on 16 July. The programme will also include the 'Safafa' (palm frond weaving) and 'Burqa Sewing' workshops in August, among many others.

Mariam Al Tamimi - Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at Dubai Culture, underscored the importance of the programme and its impact on raising Al Fahidi's profile as a destination for tourists, stating: 'Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is one of Dubai's most important landmarks, distinguished by its diverse facilities and the vibrant atmosphere it creates for visitors. The programme contributes to strengthening national identity, reflecting Dubai Culture's dedication to safeguarding both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. This initiative stems from our broader responsibility to preserve the city's legacy, which remains central to our mission. Through this season of programming, we aim to inspire those seeking authentic experiences that bring together culture, heritage, art, and innovation. Just as importantly, the activation looks to the future, encouraging younger generations to develop new skills that allow them to revive traditional crafts and find creative ways to ensure their continued relevance and sustainability.'