Efforts On To Reconstruct Events That Led To Air India Plane Crash, Says Govt - 'Analysis Of Black Box Data Underway'

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Union Civil Aviation Ministry said on June 26 that efforts are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal Air India plane crash on June 12 and identify contributing factors.

The ministry said a multidisciplinary team, headed by the chief of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is probing the Ahmedabad plane crash, and data is being extracted from the aircraft's black boxes.

On the evening of June 24, a team led by DG AAIB with technical members from AAIB and US-based The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) began extracting the datA from the black boxes, the ministry said.

“The Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the front black box was safely retrieved, and on June 25, 2025, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab,” it said.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

"The analysis of CVR (cockpit voice recorder) and FDR (flight data recorder) data is underway," the statement said.

Both the black boxes – the Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorders (FDR) were recovered-one from a rooftop of the building at the crash site on June, 13 2025 and the other from the debris on June, 16 2025, the government said.

“Subsequently, the black boxes were brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi by IAF aircraft with full security on 24 June, 2025. The front black box arrived AAIB Lab, Delhi with the DG, AAIB at 1400 hrs on 24 June, 2025. The rear black box was brought by a second AAIB team and reached AAIB Lab, Delhi at 1715 hrs on 24 June, 2025,” it said.

Multidisciplinary team

Following the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight AI-171, the AAIB promptly initiated an investigation and constituted a multidisciplinary team on June 13 2025, in line with prescribed norms, the statement said.

“The team, constituted as per international protocol, is led by DG AAIB, and includes an aviation medicine specialist, an ATC officer, and representatives from NTSB which is government investigative agency from the state of manufacture and design , (USA), as required for such investigations,” the statement said.



Investigation focuses on reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading the efforts to analyze black box data. Understanding the data from cockpit and flight recorders is crucial for identifying contributing factors.

Key Takeaways