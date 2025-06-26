Canada Telecom Operators Country Report 2025, With Rogers, Bell, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Videotron, Sasktel, And Cogeco Cable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the latest insights on Canada's telecommunications market. This executive-level analysis, with forecasts up to 2029, covers market dynamics, regulatory trends, and revenue projections in fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV. Discover growth opportunities in 5G, mobile data, and broadband sectors. Perfect for telecom professionals seeking strategic market intelligence in Canada.

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Canada Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" offers an executive overview of the current telecommunications landscape in Canada, alongside forecasting key market indicators up to 2029. This report provides a granular analysis of immediate opportunities, competitive strategies, and demand evolution across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, while also examining regulatory influences.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Canada.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Canada will grow at a 2.3% CAGR during 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.1%, by mobile subscription growth and demand for more mobile data.

5G services subscription share will reach 77% in 2029 as all major telcos such as Bell, Telus, and Rogers continue to expand 5G network coverage across the country. Fixed broadband revenues will also grow during the 2024-2029 period at a 5% CAGR, driven by consumers and businesses opting for high-speed internet plans, including multi gigabit broadband.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Canada's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Canada's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Canada's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Canada.

Company Coverage:



Rogers

Bell

Telus

Freedom Mobile

Videotron

Sasktel Cogeco Cable

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

For more information about this report visit

