Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Breakout Watch: Reliance Power, JSW Infra, Endurance Are On SEBI Ras Radar

Breakout Watch: Reliance Power, JSW Infra, Endurance Are On SEBI Ras Radar


2025-06-26 05:01:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Midcap stocks have seen significant action in June. Three stocks, Reliance Power, JSW Infrastructure, and Endurance have stood out, with 10% gains this month, driven by technical momentum. 

Here's what analysts are making of these stocks going ahead: 

Reliance Power

Reliance Power shares have rallied 30% in the last one month. SEBI-registered analyst Amit Bhattacharjee recommended a short-term trade, suggesting buying this stock above ₹67, with a stop loss of ₹59. He has pegged the first target at ₹72 and the second at ₹84.

At the time of writing, Reliance Power had risen over 1% on Thursday. However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is 'bearish' on this counter. 

Rel Power sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

JSW Infrastructure

Analyst Palak Jain flagged JSW Infrastructure as a breakout candidate. She highlighted that the stock has shown a symmetrical triangle pattern on its charts and that its uptrend is still intact. 

JSW Infrastructure stock is trading above all its key moving averages. Jain suggests keeping it on the watchlist. 

JSW Infra shares have gained 10% in the last one month. And retail sentiment is 'bullish' on this counter, according to Stocktwits data. 

JSW Infra sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 11:45 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Endurance Technologies

Jain also observed that Endurance stock looked good for a swing trade. The stock has shown a rounding bottom pattern.

Endurance shares have rallied 10% in the last one month. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN26062025007385015968ID1109726305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search