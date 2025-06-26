Jobless, Distressed Hyderabad Techie Drives Car Onto Railway Tracks For 3 Km Train Diverted (WATCH)

A woman drove her car along railway tracks for nearly three kilometres near Shankarpally, Telangana, bringing train services to a temporary halt and triggering panic among locals and officials.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 am, when stunned locals witnessed a car veering off the road and entering the railway tracks through Gate Number 22, between Nagulapally and Shankarpally. They immediately alerted police and railway authorities.

As the car drove along the tracks, railway engineering staff rushed to intercept it. The drama stopped near a level crossing at Shankarpally, where the car finally got stuck.

#Telangana---Railway track turned road: Woman's drive sparks panic near #ShankarpallyWoman drives car on #railwaytrack near #Shankarpally, stuns #railway staff. Despite efforts to stop her, she speeds away.#Bengaluru–#Hyderabad trains halted as a precaution... twitter/k87nVKeF1u

"The woman driver, who was wearing a mask, got down with an iron rod and hurled stones at people who tried to approach her. Railway staff overpowered her and handed her over to Shankarpally police," said a railway police official.

#woman drives car on railway track towards Hyderabad. The incident was reported near #shankarpally . Despite the railway staff attempted to stop her, she speeds off the car on the track. As a precaution Railway officials halted #Bengaluru-#Hyderabad #trains . twitter/bBbCywZlou

हैदराबाद के शंकरपल्ली में नशे में धुत एक महिला ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर कार चलाकर सनसनी फैला दी।जिसकी वजह से रेल सेवा भी प्रभावित हो गई,घटना के बाद बेंगलुरु-हैदराबाद ट्रेन को बीच रास्ते रोकना पड़ा। हालांकि बाद में महिला को पकड़ कर रेलवे सुरक्षा बल को सौंप दिया गया।#Hyderabad twitter/Cu1nIAWcpi

Hyderabad techie was jobless, distressed

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman hails from Lucknow and was recently employed at an IT firm in Hyderabad. Reportedly reeling from the shock of losing her job, she had earlier visited the Narsingi police station around 6:30 am to raise a grievance but exited the premises abruptly, leaving behind her bag. While Narsingi police began tracing her to return the belongings, she was already en route to Nagulapally.

The woman was taken to the Chevella government hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities suspect she may be suffering from a mental health condition.

The incident led to a 30-minute suspension of train services between Nagulapally and Shankarpally. Normal operations resumed around 8 am once the car was removed from the tracks.