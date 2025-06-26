Love Is In The Air: Uttar Pradesh Man Accepts Wife's Affair, Organises Her Second Marriage

Kanpur: In a strange way of acceptance, a man in Kanpur Dehat's Rasoolabad locality organised the marriage of his former wife to her lover. The man was identified as Yogesh Tiwari, who works as a labourer. In May 2010, he got married to Soni who developed an affair with a man named Vikas Dwivedi from Kannauj. According to reports, Soni also terminated her marriage with Yogesh.

Jai Chand, who is the village head, said that the affair used to result in frequent quarrels between the married duo. Soni had recently left for her parental home, but returned on Monday. Later the same day, Vikas also came to the village. Noticing Vikas, Yogesh called the police emergency helpline (112). Though Vikas initially fled, Yogesh-recognising his wife's wishes-asked him to return. A village panchayat was convened, during which Soni gave written consent to marry Vikas and agreed to release Yogesh from their marriage.

The matter was resolved amicably, with Yogesh facilitating Soni and Vikas's wedding at a temple near the Tisti police post. Police officials and local villagers attended the ceremony. Yogesh also was open to the couple's 12-year-old son going with his mother.

Similar cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh recently. In Gonda, a man named Harishchandra arranged the wedding of his wife Karishma with her alleged partner Shivraj Chauhan after discovering their relationship. In March, in Sant Kabir Nagar, Babloo arranged for his wife Radhika to marry her lover. Babloo and Radhika had been married since 2017 and have two children.