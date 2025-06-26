403
Argentina Faces Tough Choices As External Debt Hits Record High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official statistics agency says the country's external debt reached $278.07 billion in early 2025. This is a slight increase from the end of last year. Most of this debt is owed by the government, but the central bank and private companies also play a part.
Argentina's debt has stayed high for years. In 2024, it was equal to about 44% of the country's total yearly economic output. Over half of the debt is in US dollars.
This means if Argentina's currency loses value, it becomes harder to pay what it owes. About a fifth of the debt must be paid back within a year, which puts pressure on the country's finances.
Argentina owes a large amount to the International Monetary Fund (IMF ). The country still has about $44 billion from a 2018 IMF loan. In April 2025, the IMF agreed to lend Argentina another $20 billion, but only if the government meets strict economic rules.
This makes Argentina the IMF's biggest debtor. The government is trying to manage the situation. It sold $1 billion in peso bonds to foreign investors in 2025, the first time since 2018.
These bonds pay a high interest rate, almost 30%, because investors see Argentina as risky. The government also promised the IMF it would build up its reserves, but so far, it is struggling to do so.
Why does this matter? When a country owes a lot, it has less money for things like schools, hospitals, or roads. If Argentina cannot pay its debts, it could face another default, which would hurt its economy and its people. The debt also makes it hard for Argentina to borrow more money or attract new investment.
