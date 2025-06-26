Intelsat Partners With Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative To Expand Access To Education In East Africa

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Forest Whitaker's nonprofit, the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), to revolutionize access to education in conflict-affected regions across Africa. The collaboration will deliver for the first time high-speed internet connectivity to WPDI's Community Learning Centers in South Sudan and Uganda, creating digital bridges to education for thousands of young people in areas where infrastructure has been insufficient or compromised.

Intelsat will equip 10 centers-seven in South Sudan and three in Uganda-with satellite connectivity. Over the course of this three-year partnership, Intelsat will provide equipment, managed connectivity services, installation, and ongoing technical support. This unprecedented effort will bring reliable internet access to communities where traditional connectivity infrastructure is inadequate for modern online education.

“Education is the foundation for peace,” said Forest Whitaker.“At WPDI, we use technology as a conduit to opportunity-bringing knowledge to young people whose lives have been upended by violence and political unrest. With the right tools, youths can reclaim their futures to become powerful agents of peace in their communities.”

The initiative comes at a critical time, as digital inequality continues to widen globally. According to the International Telecommunication Union, a mere 19% of people in the least developed nations, like South Sudan and Uganda, use the internet. In areas directly affected by conflict, these numbers drop even further, creating significant barriers to education and opportunity for vulnerable populations. By improving digital access, Intelsat and WPDI are providing learning center trainees with the resources they need to become drivers of positive change in their community and beyond. Graduates of WPDI programs have gone on to become community leaders, educators, and advocates, exemplified by individuals like Benson Lugwar, a former child soldier who is now an elected official and radio host in Uganda.

“At Intelsat, we are great believers in the power of connectivity to promote education and sustainable development around the world,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat.“Forest Whitaker and WPDI's efforts represent exactly the kind of transformative work that satellite communications can enable. We're proud to support WPDI's efforts to bring young people together, close the digital divide, and create pathways to prosperity in communities that need it most.”

The satellite-powered connectivity will enable WPDI to significantly expand its educational offerings, providing access to digital resources, online courses, and virtual exchange programs that were previously impossible in these remote locations. Students will gain critical digital literacy skills alongside WPDI's established curriculum in conflict resolution, entrepreneurship, and community development.

About WPDI

The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) is a non-governmental organization with an international scope and reach, committed to fostering peace and resilience by disseminating skills and promoting climate-sensitive and sustainable development in countries and places affected by violence, poverty, environmental disruption, and marginalization. In Africa, Europe, as well as Latin and North America, WPDI develops a wide range of programs aimed at training and supporting underprivileged individuals and groups, with a particular focus on youth and women, enabling them to become empowered as mediators, educators, entrepreneurs, and leaders, fostering positive transformation within their communities and beyond. To achieve its objectives, WPDI works with the communities to design and implement integrated programs in the four areas of Peacebuilding, Livelihood, Health and Well-being, and Sports. WPDI was founded in 2012 by the artist, social activist, and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace, Forest Whitaker.

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

