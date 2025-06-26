Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Exchanges Greetings On New Hijri Year

Amir Exchanges Greetings On New Hijri Year


2025-06-26 04:01:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged cable of greetings with Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies leaders of friendly Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of the new Hijri Year.

MENAFN26062025000067011011ID1109725986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search