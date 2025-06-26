Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kaaba Kiswa Replaced As Hijri Year 1447 Begins

Kaaba Kiswa Replaced As Hijri Year 1447 Begins


2025-06-26 04:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque held the ceremonial changing of the Kiswa, the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba Thursday, in observance of the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

The new Kiswa, weighing 1,415 kilograms and measuring 14 meters, has been installed. It consists of four separate sides and the curtain of the door.

The belt of the Kiswa comprises 16 pieces, in addition to seven pieces below the belt, 17 lanterns beneath the belt, four panels inscribed with Surat Al-Ikhlas (a Qur'anic verse), and one piece representing the decoration of the mizab (water spout).

The Kiswa consumes around 825 kilograms of raw silk, dyed black within the complex, 120 kilograms of gold-plated silver threads, 60 kilograms of pure silver threads and 410 kilograms of raw cotton.

MENAFN26062025000067011011ID1109725985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search