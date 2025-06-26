Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Russian Republic Of Ingushetia Hosts Qatar's Ambassador

2025-06-26 04:01:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia H E Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani, at the embassy headquarters in Russia. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

