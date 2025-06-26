Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Ambassador To Greece Attends Second Arab-Hellenic Maritime Conference


2025-06-26 04:01:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic H E Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri attended the opening ceremony of the 2nd Arab-Hellenic Maritime Conference, organised by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development in Athens, under the theme: 'Cooperation Among Sea Neighbors'.

