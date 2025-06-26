403
Bitcoin Holds Firm As ETF Inflows And Geopolitical Calm Drive Market Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin maintained its upward momentum over the past 24 hours, supported by robust ETF inflows and a reduction in geopolitical tensions.
According to official trading data, Bitcoin hovered near $107,700 after briefly surpassing $108,000, while Ethereum traded above $2,470.
The latest market moves followed a sharp rebound that started after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, which eased risk aversion and triggered renewed optimism in digital assets.
ETF flows played a decisive role in the market's tone. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $588.55 million, with BlackRock's IBIT leading at $436.32 million.
These inflows brought IBIT's June total to $1.23 billion, reflecting strong institutional demand. Ethereum ETFs also saw net inflows, though at a smaller scale, with $71.24 million entering the market.
BlackRock's ETHA contributed $97.98 million, while Fidelity's FETH experienced $26.74 million in outflows. This ETF activity helped reinforce the upward pressure on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, signaling continued investor confidence.
Macroeconomic factors added further support. Softer-than-expected US inflation data for May, with core CPI rising just 0.1%, reduced fears of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.
This development provided a tailwind for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, as investors anticipated a more accommodative monetary environment in the months ahead.
Technical analysis of Bitcoin's four-hour and daily charts reveals a market in consolidation after a robust recovery. On the four-hour chart, Bitcoin trades above its key moving averages, including the 50-period EMA.
The price is finding support at $105,151 and facing resistance near $109,675. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 66.94, indicating strong but not extreme momentum.
The MACD histogram remains positive, though its upward momentum has moderated, suggesting the rally may pause or consolidate before the next move. The daily chart confirms this outlook.
Bitcoin holds above its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, with the RSI at 57.16, well below overbought levels. The MACD lines are flattening, pointing to a possible period of sideways movement.
Bollinger Bands have widened, reflecting increased volatility, but the price remains within the upper band, indicating that the uptrend is intact but facing resistance. Altcoins followed Bitcoin's lead, with Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Litecoin all posting modest gains.
Ethereum's price action benefited from both ETF inflows and a reduction in transaction fees due to recent network upgrades. Solana and XRP saw increased institutional interest, while Litecoin gained from renewed payment integrations on e-commerce platforms.
In summary, the cryptocurrency market's stability over the last day resulted from a combination of strong ETF inflows, easing geopolitical risks, and supportive macroeconomic data.
Technical indicators suggest the uptrend remains intact, though the market may consolidate at current levels before attempting to break higher.
Investors continue to watch ETF flows and macro signals for direction, as the market digests recent gains and prepares for the next phase.
