Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Honours, Attends Funeral Of Major Who Captured Abhinandan In 2019 See PIC
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir attended the funeral of Pakistani military officer Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah who had claimed to have captured Indian Air Force pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, after his jet was shot down in a dogfight in 2019. Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, was killed on Tuesday in a clash with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan near the Afghan border.
Shah's funeral prayers were held at his native village, Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attended it, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
His body was flown to his hometown of Chakwal in Punjab, where he was laid to rest with full military honours.
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the funeral, along with the Interior Minister, senior serving military officers, civil officials, and soldiers.
A picture from the funeral prayers has also surfaced on social media, where Azim Munir can be spotted with other Army officers.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the funeral prayers of Major Moiz Abbas Shah SHAHEED. twitter/AmPD5SAsCq
"Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism," the ISPR statement quoted Munir as saying.
Shah was laid to rest with full military honours, the statement added.
Gained prominence in 2019 following India's daring Balakot airstrikes
Major Muiz had gained prominence in 2019 following India's daring Balakot airstrikes - a retaliation to the deadly Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 Indian CRPF personnel. Muiz reportedly took credit for the capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who had flown his aging MiG-21 Bison into battle and downed a Pakistani F-16 before being shot down over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
