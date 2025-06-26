British High Commissioner Visits KSDL, Explores Trade And Export Potential With Karnataka

Bengaluru: British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer, visited the state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Wednesday and observed its production activities.

KSDL presents legacy, growth, and expansion plans

During their visit, they were briefed on the company's history, market reach, financial performance, and future expansion plans, which they appreciated.

The dignitaries were warmly welcomed by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and CS Nadagouda, Chairman of KSDL. On this occasion, they were shown a live presentation highlighting KSDL's legacy and achievements. A special exhibition was also arranged to showcase the company's wide range of products. Cameron and Iyer were intrigued to learn about the British connection in the establishment of the company.

UK-India FTA to boost trade and industry, says Lindy Cameron

Speaking on the occasion, Lindy Cameron noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom would benefit both countries and, by extension, industrial states like Karnataka. "We should share expertise in ways that serve mutual interests without compromising our respective goals," she said.

Minister Patil, while recounting KSDL's origins, explained that the then Maharaja of Mysuru, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, had sent a representative to Britain to study the soap-making process. The establishment of KSDL was later made possible through the efforts of the Maharaja and the visionary M Visvesvaraya, he noted.

Plans to expand Mysore Sandal Soap to European markets

"KSDL currently exports its products to 23 countries. We now plan to further expand the reach of products like Mysore Sandal Soap and shower gels into European markets," said the Minister, adding that cooperation from the UK would help achieve this goal.

S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries; Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries; Prashanth, Managing Director, KSDL; and Aravinda Galagali, Technical Advisor to the Minister, were also present during the visit.