Nagaland State Lottery Results For June 26: Draws At 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM With Rs 1 Crore Top Prize
The Nagaland State Lottery is back with its daily triple draw on Thursday, June 26, offering lucky winners a chance to walk away with a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore. The excitement builds with every passing hour, as the state gears up for the day's three draws:
- Dear Mahanadi Morning – 1:00 PM Dear Dancer Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Sandpiper Night – 8:00 PM
These draws aren't just about luck-they're a part of a legal lottery system run by the Nagaland government and authorized in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim.
What's at stake?
Here's a quick look at the prize structure that brings hope to so many:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – the jackpot that can change a life overnight 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to know if you've won
Waiting to check your ticket? Just follow these steps:
- Visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website. Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Select the draw name and date (e.g., Dear Mahanadi, June 27). Click on "Today Result View" to see the numbers. Cross-check your ticket carefully-your dream might just be printed on it.
How to claim your winnings
If you've hit the jackpot-or even a smaller prize-make sure to claim it the right way:
- Download the claim form from the official website. Submit it along with a valid photo ID and your winning ticket copy. If your prize is above Rs 10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.
Weekly draw titles
Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment