Viral Video: Terrifying Tornado Rips Mobile Home From Ground In Florida Shocking Clip Surfaces
Video footage captured the chaos, debris swirling as the storm intensified.
In a post on X, Largo Police Department said,“This evening, Largo Fire Rescue and the Largo Police Department responded to reports of significant storm-related damage at Ranchero Village and Bay Ranch Manufactured Home Communities on the 7000 block of Ulmerton Road. Emergency crews are actively assessing the scene.”
It further added,“At this time, no injuries have been reported; however, multiple homes have sustained damage. We ask the public to avoid the affected areas to allow emergency crews to safely and effectively continue their work.”
Power outages were reported in several areas of Pinellas County, with utility teams working through the night to restore electricity to affected residents, as reported by Fox Weather.
According to the National Weather Service office in Ruskin, which monitors the Tampa Bay region, the storms also brought hail ranging in size from peas to quarters, said the report.
Forecasters noted that Florida's usual storm activity is being intensified by an upper-level low-pressure system moving across the peninsula. Early summer storms often become more intense due to increased atmospheric instability caused by the collision of sea breezes, resulting in strong wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of brief tornadoes, Fox Weather reported.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday night, warning of a significant threat to life and property in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.
