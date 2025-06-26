Galaxy By Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. Wins Gold In A' HVAC Awards

Galaxy HVAC Design

Innovative HVAC Design Recognized for Eco-Friendly Features and Aesthetic Appeal

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC ) design, has announced Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd . as a winner of the prestigious Golden A' Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Galaxy." This outdoor unit design has been honored in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category, acknowledging its outstanding innovation, functionality, and visual appeal within the HVAC industry.The Golden A' Design Award for HVAC Products Design holds significant relevance for industry professionals, manufacturers, and consumers alike. By recognizing designs that push the boundaries of energy efficiency, sustainability, and user-friendliness, this award sets a benchmark for excellence in the HVAC sector. Galaxy's recognition serves as a testament to Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.'s commitment to developing products that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs and expectations of the market.Galaxy stands out as a home central AC system that combines eco-friendly features with a sleek, understated aesthetic. The design incorporates modular panels for easy installation, removal, and maintenance, while the use of recycled plastics and a paint-free exterior demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability. The star-covered exterior in dark gray seamlessly blends into various outdoor settings, offering a visually appealing solution without compromising on performance.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of HVAC design. By setting a new standard for eco-friendly, visually appealing, and user-centric outdoor units, Galaxy has the potential to influence future trends and drive positive change within the industry. This award serves as a motivation for the company's talented team to further explore innovative solutions that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics.Team MembersGalaxy was skillfully designed by a talented team of eight individuals: Menglin Xie, Jinghong Zhang, Qian Li, Yingying Liu, Yuxin He, Yuhui Xu, Haiping Hou, and Xiaojun Yuan. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this award-winning HVAC product to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Galaxy outdoor unit and its innovative features at:About Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive solution provider for indoor comfort systems and industrial and agricultural cooling and heating systems, with heat pump technology at its core. The company is deeply engaged in four major sectors: new energy, intelligent manufacturing, home appliances, and new retail, providing high-quality products and services to global customers. Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. upholds the corporate mission of "creating a better life with technology" and is committed to delivering green, healthy, comfortable, and intelligent experiences to users worldwide.About OutesOUTES, established in 2006, specializes in the sales, R&D, and manufacturing of a wide range of HVAC products, including air conditioners, heat pumps, fan coils, air ventilation units, water purification equipment, and pressure water tanks. With a state-of-the-art industry park spanning 500,000 square meters, OUTES employs over 3,000 individuals, including 600+ R&D engineers. The company boasts world-class production lines, testing equipment, and laboratories approved by CNAS, TUV, and BV. OUTES has a strong domestic market presence, with over 3,000 distributors and 1,000 after-sales service centers across China, and is a strategic partner of China Space and China High-speed Railway.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, energy efficiency, ease of installation, maintenance accessibility, system reliability, and environmental impact. Winning designs are selected based on their ability to advance the HVAC industry through cutting-edge technologies, user-friendly controls, noise reduction, air quality improvement, and seamless integration with building design. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a mark of excellence, acknowledging the outstanding achievements of designers and manufacturers in creating HVAC solutions that prioritize performance, sustainability, and user comfort.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across various industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary product designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of their respective industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

