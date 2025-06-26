CIMA Mayor's Trophy Marks 21 Years Of Celebrating Community Through Cricket

John Graham, President of CIMA Global, speaks at the launch of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event.

Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Everyday Banking, Savings and Investing at TD Bank Group, offers remarks at the opening ceremony of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow steps onto the cricket pitch and takes a turn at bat during the opening ceremony of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event.

The annual CIMA Mayor's Trophy brought together corporate teams, youth, and elected leaders to celebrate cricket, community spirit, and inclusion.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunnybrook Park came alive on Saturday, June 21, as 14 teams from the public, corporate, and media sectors gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket, hosted by CIMA Canada and the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA).

The event - a unique blend of sport, culture, and civic pride - saw the TD Bank Group team claim the 2025 title in a spirited tournament that brought together Torontonians from all walks of life. CBC's Steven D'Souza hosted the day's events, engaging spectators and players alike in a celebration of cricket's power to unite communities.

“Events like the CIMA Mayor's Trophy show how cricket can break down barriers and bring people together,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.“This tournament is a shining example of our city's diversity, community spirit, and the way we celebrate one another.”

“The CIMA Mayor's Trophy is a celebration of the best of Toronto - its diversity, its energy, and its people,” said Ahil Ahilesan, Chair of CIMA Canada.“Through cricket, we are continuing to build bridges between communities and generations, while supporting programs that open doors for youth across Ontario.”

That mission of community investment through sport was echoed by corporate partners who have supported this initiative year after year.

"TD is thrilled to continue our support of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Corporate Sponsorship. "The sport of cricket continues to welcome, unite, and create opportunity for young Canadians. We are proud to take part in celebrations like these, that bring people together to champion the best of what sport and cricket has to offer – community."

“Rogers is proud to partner with the Ontario Schools Cricket Association to provide youth with access to the game of cricket,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers.“We believe in the power of sport to help young people feel included and build confidence as part of a team.”

Media sponsors have also played a crucial role in amplifying the reach and visibility of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy.

“The Globe and Mail is proud to stand behind the CIMA Mayor's Trophy year after year,” said Andrew Saunders, President & CEO, The Globe and Mail.“We believe in amplifying stories that matter, and this event reflects the dynamic and multicultural spirit of Toronto in action.”

“For well over a decade, Pattison Media has championed the CIMA Mayor's Trophy through outdoor campaigns,” said Ian Gadsby, VP Technology, Pattison Media Outdoor.“This is more than a cricket tournament - it's a symbol of what inclusive storytelling and consistent community investment can accomplish.”

The 2025 tournament once again proved cricket's unique power to bring people together across backgrounds, sectors, and generations. As OSCA continues to expand its school programs across Ontario, the legacy of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy - now in its third decade - remains one of sport-driven impact, unity, and community building.

CMT supporting OSCA School Cricket

