Skanska Signs Additional Contract For Improvements At Logan Airport In Boston, USA, For USD 250M, About SEK 2.6 Billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) for the construction of a new parking garage and other modernization improvements at Logan Airport's Terminal E in Boston, USA. The contract is worth USD 250M, about SEK 2.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

As part of Massport's TERC Program, this project will include the construction of a greater than 67,400 square meter (725,000 sq. feet) new Terminal E Parking Garage in the existing location. The multi-story structure will feature approximately 4,000 parking spaces, including spaces for ground transportation on the lower level.

The Program also includes the construction of a vehicular bridge connection to the existing central parking complex, as well as a new pedestrian bridge connecting the garage to the terminals. In addition, modifications will be made to Arrival and Departures level roadways to accommodate access to the garage.

Solar PV panels will be installed to offset electricity consumption, and the project will seek a Parksmart certification issued by the Green Building Certification Institute.

Work will begin in the second quarter of 2025 and the garage is anticipated to be completed in 2030.

