Kuberaa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna Film Earns THIS Check Here

Let's look at the box office collection of Dhanush's Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, which was released last week.

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, was made on a grand scale with a budget of around 120 crores. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sunaina, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. Released pan-India on June 20th, Kuberaa features Dhanush as a beggar named Deva. The film's runtime of over 3 hours led to mixed reviews in Tamil Nadu.

While Kuberaa received mixed reviews in Tamil Nadu, it's being celebrated in Telugu states, largely due to director Sekhar Kammula, known for blockbuster hits like Fida. His dedicated fan base has embraced Kuberaa, leading to better box office performance compared to Tamil Nadu.

The film's team announced a collection of over 100 crores in five days, primarily from Telugu states. In Tamil Nadu, it hasn't even reached 25 crores, potentially causing losses for distributors. Romeo Pictures, the Tamil Nadu distributor, might only recover 5 crores share, needing 20 crores to break even.

Kuberaa collected 4 crores on its sixth day across India, with a higher share from Telugu states (2.5 crores) compared to Tamil Nadu (1.13 crores). This is the lowest single-day collection so far. With new Tamil releases this week, like Maaran, Kuberaa's chances of picking up are slim.