Navy HQ Clerk Arrested In Delhi For Espionage, Leaked Defence Secrets To Pakistan During Op Sindoor To Repay Debts

Jaipur: A clerk serving at the Navy headquarters in New Delhi has been arrested on charges of espionage, accused of leaking classified defence information, including sensitive details from Operation Sindoor, to a Pakistani intelligence handler.

The accused, Vishal Yadav, a resident of Punsika village in Rewari, Haryana, was working as an Upper Division Clerk at the Directorate of Dockyard in Nausena Bhawan, the Indian Navy headquarters.

Accused shared secrets to repay debts and fund gaming addiction

According to officials, Yadav was lured into espionage by a woman operating under the alias "Priya Sharma", a Pakistani agent who contacted him through social media. Investigators revealed that Yadav, addicted to online gaming, had fallen into significant debt and began sharing sensitive defence information in exchange for money.

He reportedly received payments through cryptocurrency (USDT) and regular bank transfers, enabling him to fund his addiction and cover financial obligations.

Sensitive data from Operation Sindoor leaked

Authorities confirmed that Yadav leaked information related to Operation Sindoor, a recent high-level naval operation, and other strategically significant documents. His actions compromised national security and were monitored over time by the intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police.

The surveillance operation targeted suspected espionage activities linked to Pakistani handlers. Vishal Yadav's suspicious activity triggered an investigation that led to his arrest.

Espionage confirmed after forensic analysis

The Rajasthan CID Intelligence Unit, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, interrogated Yadav at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. A forensic analysis of his mobile phone revealed extensive chat records, file transfers, and communication with foreign handlers.

Evidence collected confirmed the deliberate transmission of classified materials, resulting in his arrest under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Ongoing investigation into wider espionage network

Inspector General of Police (Security) Vishnukant Gupta stated that the arrest is part of a broader probe into possible espionage networks attempting to target Indian military establishments via social engineering and cyber tactics.

Further investigations are underway to identify any additional personnel involved or compromised in similar espionage attempts.