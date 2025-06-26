Obliteration Myth: No End, New Beginning For Iran's Nuke Quest

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's triumphant announcement that the US military, in coordination with Israeli intelligence, had successfully“obliterated” Iran's underground Fordow nuclear facility has sparked a cascade of contradictions among US intelligence circles, regional analysts and global observers.

Yet again, the Trump administration has chosen rhetorical bravado over forensic clarity. At the heart of the issue lies not only a paradox of perception-between military claims and verifiable reality-but also a larger geopolitical recalibration involving the strategic stakes of the US, Israel, Iran and China.

Most crucially, a growing body of satellite and intelligence analysis casts serious doubt on whether the so-called super bunker buster bombs deployed, known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs), achieved any of the irreversible damage Trump claims.

Fordow obliteration myth

Fordow is one of Iran's most heavily fortified nuclear facilities, buried under 80 meters of rock and reinforced concrete. Its strategic design makes it exceedingly difficult to destroy through air strikes alone.

The MOPs, originally designed to penetrate hardened underground bunkers like those in North Korea, were deployed in the June 22 strikes. However, military experts caution that even MOPs have limitations, particularly when their deployment is rushed and unverified by third-party intelligence on target movements and pre-emptive evacuations.

In the days leading up to the strike, satellite imagery from commercial and military sources showed large convoys of trucks entering and exiting the Fordow site, consistent with the removal of high-value equipment, sensitive documents and potentially enriched uranium stockpiles.

These movements were picked up by analysts across multiple agencies, including within the US Department of Defense and the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), though the latter has since been sidelined politically and diplomatically.