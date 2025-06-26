Farooq Abdullah Asks Film-Makers To Make Movies In Kashmiri Language

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed hope that more film-makers would make movies in Kashmiri language to showcase the Valley's beauty and local talent.

Speaking to reporters after premiere of the first-ever Kashmiri-Kannada film 'Harmukh' in Srinagar, he said,“This is very good, they have acted very well.”

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said more films should be made in Kashmiri language, which could then be dubbed in other languages to reach a wider audience.

“I hope they make more films in Kashmiri language, like in other states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Bengal and Bollywood. We want them to make Kashmiri films that are watched everywhere, because there are Kashmiris everywhere. We can dub these movies in other languages so that others can understand them as well,” he said.

The veteran politician, however, asked the film-makers to make quality films, unlike“some in the past that could not be screened” over lack of artistry.

“Let our producers and directors make good films. Kashmir is a beautiful place and there is tremendous talent. The local actors will get a break here, they can then showcase their talent elsewhere,” he added.

About 'Harmukh', Abdullah said he felt happy after watching it.“God willing, it will soon come on Netflix and the whole world can watch it,” he said.