UCIC, Co-Built By Taicang And Rhein-Neckar, Builds A Bridge For Deepening China-Germany Innovation Cooperation

WEINHEIM, Germany, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 25, UCIC, an offshore incubation center co-built by Taicang, China and Rhein-Neckar, Germany officially opened in Weinheim. The launch marks a major milestone in Taicang's efforts to expand its global innovation presence and deepen cooperation with Europe. Nearly 100 attendees from government, industry, academia, and media circles in both countries participated in the ceremony.

UCIC is designed to serve as an international bridge between Germany's innovation ecosystem and China's vast market and industrial capabilities. The center offers a full range of services -- including office space, startup mentoring, funding support, and market research -- focused on three strategic sectors: green economy, digital technologies, and life and health sciences. Operated by a professional service team, the center aims to help German startups and innovation projects connect efficiently with Chinese partners, accelerating commercialization and market entry.

The center is located in the heart of the Rhein-Neckar region, one of Germany's leading innovation clusters. Home to more than 100,000 enterprises, as well as world-renowned institutions like Heidelberg and Mannheim universities, the region offers rich resources and talent in life sciences, bioinformatics, sustainability, and digital industries. Its proximity to corporate headquarters such as BASF and SAP further strengthens its innovation ecosystem.

The launch of UCIC builds on the friendly partnership established between Taicang and the Rhein-Neckar district in 2019. In recent years, bilateral exchanges in trade, education, and culture have expanded, with over 560 German-invested enterprises now operating in Taicang. The center is expected to deepen this relationship, creating new opportunities for collaboration in frontier areas such as hydrogen energy, while also promoting cultural and civic engagement.

UCIC is part of a broader strategy by Taicang High-Tech Industrial Development Zone to integrate into global innovation networks. In addition to UCIC, Taicang has established similar innovation platforms in Frankfurt and Berlin, and is collaborating with institutions like the Fraunhofer Society to enhance joint R&D. The region is home to several German corporate R&D centers and has led major breakthroughs in automotive electronics, 3D printing, and intelligent manufacturing.

The new center is set to become a gateway for international innovation into China and a catalyst for Taicang's continued transformation into a global innovation hub.

