Key Housing Names Ballena Village In Alameda As July 2025 Featured Bay Area Listing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This waterfront complex offers a peaceful, suburban lifestyle just minutes from San Francisco and Oakland.

- Bob LeeALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing, California's trusted source for short-term and corporate rentals at , is proud to announce Ballena Village in Alameda as its Featured Bay Area Listing for July 2025. Located on the waterfront in one of the Bay Area's best-kept secrets (the city of Alameda), this property offers a unique blend of calm, convenience, and connectivity for business travelers coming to Northern California this summer.“Alameda is a 'hidden gem' that most non-residents have not heard of-but once you discover it, you may make it your preferred Bay Area city for visits,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing.“During summer, when the Bay Area can feel especially hectic, Ballena Village gives our guests a relaxed, almost resort-like home base while keeping them close to San Francisco, Oakland, and even Silicon Valley.”Persons interested in learning more about the featured listing for short-term housing in Alameda, California, can visit corporate- rental -properties/ballena-village/. Those seeking to explore all Alameda listings can visit corporate-housing-city/alameda/ or reach out for a private consultation on their short-term rental needs.Alameda is a small island city next to Oakland. It offers easy access to Bay Area business centers-without the traffic, noise, or sky-high prices. From Alameda, travelers can reach San Francisco via ferry, BART ( ), or the Bay Bridge. The central location makes it an ideal choice for corporate travelers, medical professionals, and interns who need to be in the Bay Area but prefer a quieter, more suburban lifestyle.Ballena Village is set right along the Alameda marina ( ), offering peaceful views, walking paths, and Bay views. The property features furnished apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, all designed for comfort and long-term stays. Units include full kitchens, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, private patios, and ample living space-perfect for extended business trips where one wants the proverbial“home away from home” and not a sterile and expensive hotel room.July is a peak time for business travel, especially for professionals relocating, launching new roles, or handling mid-year projects. It's also a time when European travelers often visit California for extended work or vacation visits. From Alameda, it's easy to reach Silicon Valley, Berkeley, or Napa Valley for weekend trips, and guests can enjoy beautiful summer weather.Ballena Village features spacious one- and two-bedroom furnished apartments designed for comfort and convenience. Each unit includes a full kitchen, washer and dryer, high-speed internet, and private patio. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, EV charging, and a pet-friendly atmosphere-all just steps from the Bay.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

