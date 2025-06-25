Ourian Plastic Surgery, A Top Clinic In Beverly Hills, Announces New Content For Liposuction In Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new content for liposuction in Los Angeles. Clinic can help remove unwanted fat via liposuction in Beverly Hills.

- Dr. Ariel OurianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a best-in-class cosmetic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, proudly announces new content focused on liposuction for Los Angeles county residents. Unwanted fat that does not respond to exercise and diet may be removed via surgery. Liposuction at a Beverly Hills clinic may help one to optimize one's body image."Different body types respond to exercise and certain foods differently. Sometimes an individual has done everything they can to be healthy and fit, yet certain pockets of fat are resistant to their efforts," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "We understand it can be frustrating to hard-working Los Angeles residents. Liposuction can be the extra technique the body needs to look its best."The Los Angeles community can review the new post by Ourian Plastic Surgery about liposuction at ( ). The clinic team believes in supporting patients throughout the liposuction surgery process. Initial discussions may include listening to the patient's goals and concerns. Dr. Ariel Ourian can conduct a comprehensive body assessment and advise an individual on the best approach to achieving their objectives. Ourian Plastic Surgery manages cosmetic solutions for stubborn fat and sagging skin issues. Treatments may include liposuction, body lift, tummy tuck, breast reduction, and facelifts. Individuals seeking liposuction in Los Angeles may have additional goals to enhance their appearance. The Ourian clinic offers surgical procedures for men, including gynecomastia correction, abdominal etching, pectoral implants, and male liposuction, in Beverly Hills.Women can find options to improve an appearance via breast reconstruction, labiaplasty, vaginal rejuvenation, butt lift and liposuction in Los Angeles.Individuals seeking services to enhance their appearance can review the new post on the clinic's page at . More information on Liposuction treatments at the Beverly Hills clinic can be found at / . A patient may choose to experience liposuction surgery via general anesthesia or remain cognizant via local anesthesia. Information about the Awake liposuction procedure is available on the Ouriann microsite dedicated to liposuction at .LIPOSUCTION IN BEVERLY HILLS CAN HELP INDIVIDUALS LOSE RESISTANT FAT FOR GOODHere is the background on this release. A body's resistance to weight loss can occur for many reasons. An individual might be genetically predisposed to a body type. Maturity, hormone imbalances or illness may also play a factor. Men and women ready to expel fat cells that are resistant to diet and exercise may find liposuction in Los Angeles the right solution. An innovative clinic focused on liposuction in Beverly Hills can make the difference and help clear out stubborn fat for good.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at .

