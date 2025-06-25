Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, June 26: Breezy Day With A Chance Of Rain Across Cities

2025-06-25 10:10:29
Karnataka Weather, June 26: Varying weather conditions are expected across the state on Thursday. Bengaluru and Mysuru will experience a mix of clouds, breezy conditions, and scattered thunderstorms. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Breezy conditions throughout the day with a thick cloud cover overhead. Afternoon hours may bring isolated thunderstorms.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 29°C 

Cloudy skies, with consistent breezy conditions offering some relief from the humidity. A couple of brief showers are likely during the day.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 31°C 

Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a strong possibility of scattered thunderstorms. Temperature could be several degrees higher due to humidity.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 33°C 

A rainy day with showers likely continuing for most of the day. The high humidity will make it feel hotter.

