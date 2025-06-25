Karnataka Weather, June 26: Breezy Day With A Chance Of Rain Across Cities
Karnataka Weather, June 26: Bengaluru and Mysuru can expect cloudy, breezy conditions with scattered thunderstorms, while Hubli-Dharwad and Mangaluru may experience heavier rainfall.
Karnataka Weather, June 26: Varying weather conditions are expected across the state on Thursday. Bengaluru and Mysuru will experience a mix of clouds, breezy conditions, and scattered thunderstorms. Let's look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Breezy conditions throughout the day with a thick cloud cover overhead. Afternoon hours may bring isolated thunderstorms.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Cloudy skies, with consistent breezy conditions offering some relief from the humidity. A couple of brief showers are likely during the day.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a strong possibility of scattered thunderstorms. Temperature could be several degrees higher due to humidity.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 33°C
A rainy day with showers likely continuing for most of the day. The high humidity will make it feel hotter.
