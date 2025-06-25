New Book: The Beauty Business Blueprint Empowers Entrepreneurs To Launch Profitable Skincare & Haircare Brands From Scratch
The Beauty Business Blueprint: 200+ recipes to launch your own beauty brand.
Packed with industry insights, The Beauty Business Blueprint goes beyond just recipes. It reveals how to formulate professional-quality products such as hair growth oils, body butters, hyperpigmentation creams, soaps, lotions, lip glosses, and even beard oils. In addition, the book teaches readers how to brand, bottle, price, and sell their creations-whether online, in salons, or at local markets.
“People have the passion and talent, but they often don't know where to start,” says author Kem Keris.“This book removes the mystery and gives them the tools to create, market, and profit from their own beauty line.”
Whether you're a beginner dreaming of your first product or a salon owner looking to expand your offerings, The Beauty Business Blueprint is a must-have manual for creating a sustainable beauty business from the ground up.
The Beauty Business Blueprint is now available at [ or ] and select online retailers.CONTACT: Media Contact: Kem Keris ... 904-607-6993 skincarehaircare.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment