Brave Words, Cautious Action: Inside The Confidence Gap Defining Brand Communications In 2025



92% are confident1 in their brand voice – but 30% fear reputational backlash if they act on it

30% of professionals feel overwhelmed multiple times a week

7 out of 102 say AI-generated content can make a brand voice "more consistent but less human"

84%3 of professionals say significant barriers prevent their brand from reacting in real-time to breaking news or cultural moments. A significant 39%2 of Chief Marketing and Communication Officers lack the tools to make data-led decisions

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite brand confidence and bigger budgets, UK marketers and communications professionals are navigating a crisis of confidence – not in what they say, but how they act. A new report from independent communications agency MikeWorldWide reveals an industry gripped by hesitation – with internal red tape, leadership indecision and tech-induced fatigue blocking bold, effective thinking and action.

In a climate defined by cultural volatility and rising risk, the ability to act with precision and predictability has become a strategic necessity. But for many brands, those capabilities are still out of reach.

The study, conducted by independent research agency Opinion Matters, surveyed 500 in-house communications and marketing professionals aged 25+ – from director to C-suite level – across B2B and B2C sectors with 20+ employees.

The findings reveal an industry under strain, as marketing and comms professionals navigate increasing workloads, reputational sensitivities, and fast-moving technological change – all while working to preserve brand identity and relevance. Nearly a third (30%) say they feel overwhelmed two to three days per week by the speed and volume of change affecting their role as a comms and marketing professionals– and 13% experience it daily. The pressure is especially high in B2C roles, where 34% report regular overwhelm (2-3 days a week), compared to 26% in B2B.

Confidence in brand voice not translating to boldness

And yet, on the surface, confidence remains high. A striking 92%1 of respondents say they're confident in their brand voice. But that confidence isn't always translating into bold public action. Fear of reputational backlash is holding brands back from being more relevant and impactful in today's media and social landscape for nearly a third (30%) of professionals - rising to 32% in B2C compared to 27% in B2B. It's a sign that brand boldness is often curtailed by caution.

The barriers go beyond mindset. The most common barrier is budget constraints (52%), followed by inability to act fast enough (37%), and outdated brand strategies (32%) – often imposed by management are leaving even the most experienced teams stuck in a cycle of hesitation.

AI widely used without the confidence, data and tools to back it up

That same tension between confidence and caution is playing out in the rise of AI. Nearly all professionals surveyed (98%4) use AI in their work – particularly at senior levels, with 88% of Chief Communication Officers reporting either always or frequently use. But for many, the tech designed to help them move faster is instead introducing new uncertainties.

Nearly two fifths (37%2) of Chief Marketing and Communication Officers believe AI poses a brand risk. More broadly, 38% of all respondents admit they are unclear about the ethical implications of using AI – a figure that rises to 41%2 among B2C professionals.

Sentiment around brand identity is equally split. While 80%2 of Senior Marketing Managers say AI-generated content is "more consistent but less human," 42%2 of all professionals say it weakens brand distinctiveness.

But many teams are still missing the tools to use AI and data effectively. A third of professionals (33%2) say they lack data-led tools to make evidence-based decisions - rising to 39% of Chief Marketing and Communication Officers, the very people steering strategic messaging and reputation.

As audience behaviours grow more fragmented and expectations shift fast, brands need more than AI alone. They need precision to know when to speak, what to say, and how to say it with confidence. Investing in integrated solutions, from real-time data and audience insight to predictive content tools is now essential to making credible decisions at speed.

Real-time response stalls

The pressure to perform is colliding with structural barriers. A staggering 84%3 of professionals say their teams face significant challenges reacting to breaking news or cultural moments in real time.

Top reasons include:



Resource limitations (36%)

Lack of rapid response protocols (31%)

Leadership hesitancy (29%)

Legal and compliance processes (28%)

Lack of audience knowledge (22%) Lack of news awareness (21%)

The bigger the company, the bigger the issue. Among professionals in 251–500 employee firms, 26% cite lack of news awareness as a challenge. More broadly, reputation risk is a major communication concern – cited by 29% overall and rising to 38% among mid-sized companies (251-500 employees) and senior roles (CMOs). Among marketing and communications directors, the top perceived threats are economic uncertainty (51%), ESG backlash (31%) and DEI backlash (21%).

In this environment, 40%2 of professionals say they feel pressure to stay silent in the media, underscoring just how risk adverse even the boldest brands have become.

Budgets up, but impact in question

The good news is that many teams are seeing bigger budgets, with 80% of marketing and comms professionals reporting increases over the past year, and a quarter (25%) seeing uplifts of between 6–10%. But despite the financial boost, core challenges persist. Budget constraints remain a top barrier to campaign execution and brand agility, cited by 52% of B2B respondents and 51% of those in B2C.

Leadership clarity is also lacking. Over one in four (26%) respondents point to an unclear vision from the top holds them back, while 29% cite leadership hesitancy as a key blocker – a figure that jumps to 32% among Chief Marketing and Communication Officers and 40% among Senior Marketing and Comms Managers. The data makes clear that more money alone isn't enough. Without decisive leadership and aligned strategy, even well-funded teams are struggling to make meaningful impact.

Fragmentation fracturing the message

Even when budgets and leadership align, brands are struggling to land a clear message. Audience fragmentation is making consistency harder to maintain, especially at senior levels. 78%5 of Senior Comms Managers and 76%5 of Senior Marketing and Comms Managers cite fragmentation as a major challenge.

Interestingly, smaller organisations (101–250 employees) appear more resilient, with only 14% citing fragmentation as much more of a challenge to land a single, consistent brand message. The findings suggest that nimbleness and clarity of voice – not just scale or spend – could be key to cutting through in today's noisy, multi-platform landscape.

This new report unpacks how internal blockers and external pressures are reshaping brand strategy, and what marketing and comms leaders must do to move forward with clarity and confidence. For more information, the full report can be downloaded here .

Sarah Moloney , UK managing director, MikeWorldWide, comments: "This report paints a vivid picture of the challenges our industry is facing, but it also highlights a moment of real opportunity. It's clear that marketing and communications professionals are feeling the pressure: overwhelmed by pace, burdened by decision fatigue, and stuck between the need to innovate and the realities of risk - all influenced by the shifting geopolitical landscape, economic instability, regulatory uncertainty, and the growing impact of global tariffs and taxation. But amidst that pressure, we're also seeing professionals show remarkable focus, adaptability and determination to keep brands moving forward. Rather than seeing these findings as a signal of stagnation, I see them as a reminder of our collective potential. With the right support - clearer leadership, smarter tools, and more human-centric strategies - brands can turn hesitation into progress. This is our industry's chance to reframe what boldness means: not reckless risk-taking, but thoughtful, confident action rooted in purpose."

Michael Kempner, global CEO & founder, MikeWorldWide adds: "Around the world, brands are navigating extraordinary complexity - shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change. But amid the disruption, there is a clear path forward for those prepared to evolve. The organisations that will thrive are those that act with clarity, courage and speed – grounded in insight and unafraid to change course when needed.

This moment demands a new kind of leadership - one that values precision and predictability as much as purpose and creativity. It's not about size or scale, but about relevance, trust and the ability to make confident decisions in an increasingly fragmented and fast-moving world."

About the research

The research was conducted to explore the current state of play within the communications and marketing landscape, as professionals navigate a period marked by economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, and rapid technological change – particularly around AI and data-led tools.

Commissioned by MikeWorldWide and carried out by independent research provider Opinion Matters, the study surveyed 500 UK-based in-house communications and marketing professionals between 29 May and 3 June 2025. Participants were aged 25 and over, working at director to C-suite level within companies of at least 20+ employees. The sample included a 50/50 split across B2B and B2C sectors, with insights drawn from 250 brands in each sector, offering a balanced view of the challenges and opportunities facing both sides of the industry.

Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creator economy.

About Opinion Matters

Part of the AFO Group, Opinion Matters is an award-winning insight agency. Our consultants create bespoke market research solutions for businesses, organisations, and agencies worldwide. We are experts in creating concepts, implementing & managing projects, analysing results and reporting. As communications specialists ourselves, with a wealth of experience in research, PR & marketing, we unlock information that helps you hit the right note in understanding and communicating with your market.

1 'Very confident' and 'Somewhat confident' responses combined

2 'Strongly agree' and 'Somewhat agree' responses combined

3 Inverse of those who selected "N/A – There are no biggest factors that prevent our brand from responding quickly to breaking news or cultural shifts"

4 Inverse of those who selected "Never"

5 'Much more challenging' and 'A bit more challenging' responses combined

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED