Australia's Rock Princess Jessc Unveils New Album 'Six Feet Deep' And Kicks Off Global Promotion And Touring Campaign

Internationally recognized Australian artist JessC - known not only for her prolific music career but also as a medical doctor, PhD in health science, and certified music therapist - has officially launched her latest English-language album Six Feet Deep, marking the beginning of an ambitious global promotion and touring schedule across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

Often dubbed the“Rock Princess” of Australia, JessC has released 13 solo albums to date, each showcasing her eclectic style and artistic evolution. Six Feet Deep represents a pivotal moment in her musical journey, blending genres and alternating rhythms to create a sonically rich and emotionally layered work. The album boldly traverses themes of heartbreak, inner conflict, personal transformation, and ultimate liberation.







“This album isn't just about burying a relationship,” JessC shares.“It's about burying the version of myself that was afraid to move on.” Delivered through her emotionally charged and healing vocals, this message resonates powerfully with global audiences, further establishing her reputation as both an artist and a therapeutic storyteller.

Her previous English single,“Be Strong,” garnered significant international radio play and acclaim, underscoring her growing influence on the global stage. That momentum continues with Six Feet Deep, which has already gained attention from major media outlets across more than 50 countries and 100 cities - including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, London, toronto, Sydney and Jakarta - with numerous mainstream radio stations adding the title track to their playlists.

This global rollout follows the success of her trilingual discography. Her Mandarin-language album My Style, produced in collaboration with Australian and American musicians, topped 13 Chinese radio charts and trended on QQ Music. Her Malay-language album Dekati made a strong impact in Indonesia, earning heavy rotation on major local stations. Now, with Six Feet Deep, JessC is poised to expand her presence even further into the international English-speaking market.

A major milestone in her campaign took place at Malaysia's Arena of Stars, where she performed to a packed audience of over 5,000 fans. Another concert is scheduled in Malaysia this August, with additional tour dates set for Taiwan in December, followed by stops in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United States in 2026.

JessC emphasizes that reaching international audiences involves more than just language translation.“Music preferences vary greatly from country to country,” she explains.“That's why I work closely with local teams to adapt stage designs, visuals, and performances to reflect cultural sensitivities - without compromising the core message of the music.”

True to that philosophy, the visual narrative of Six Feet Deep is intentionally symbolic. The album's artwork and stage production use light, shadow, and color to reflect themes of inner struggle and rebirth.“The design is minimal but emotionally potent,” she notes.“It symbolizes the journey from darkness into light, a core theme that drives the entire album.”

As a certified therapeutic musician, JessC uses her platform to heal and uplift. Her voice is widely recognized for its emotional depth and restorative quality - offering solace to those navigating personal hardship.“Even if people don't understand every word, I want them to feel the song - the pain, the power, the strength, and the hope,” she says.

The recording of Six Feet Deep was deeply personal. JessC describes moments of profound catharsis during the vocal sessions - especially while recording the title track - which marked a turning point in her own process of self-renewal.

With Six Feet Deep, JessC not only expands her musical reach but also furthers her mission to use music as a force for emotional healing and social connection. Through this global promotion and touring effort, she invites listeners everywhere to rediscover their own strength, one note at a time.