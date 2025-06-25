Hanley Investment Group Sells 11 New Construction Strickland Brothers Properties For $25 Million

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of retail properties, announced the sale of 11 new construction, single-tenant Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change properties to individual buyers over the past 24 months. The transactions, which include five properties sold in the last five months, total $25 million.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President and Partner Jeff Lefko and Executive Vice President Bill Asher, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller and developer, N3 Real Estate of Southlake, Texas, in 10 transactions spanning Alabama, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Additionally, Lefko and Asher, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented another private seller in a separate transaction for the sale of a newly built Strickland Brothers property located in the Midwest.

"We procured individual local and out-of-state private 1031 exchange and non-exchange buyers for these 11 properties, with several trading at record cap rates," said Lefko.

Lefko added, "Rather than selling the properties as a portfolio, we maximized value for the seller by generating multiple competitive offers for each property. These transactions highlight the strong demand for new construction, single-tenant net-leased automotive service properties and the appeal of the Strickland Brothers brand."

Founded in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a rapidly expanding operator and franchisor of drive-thru oil change and automotive maintenance service centers. Operating under Accelerated Brands, an automotive services platform backed by Princeton Equity Group since 2021, the company now has more than 250 locations across 27 states. Strickland Brothers was named one of Entrepreneur's 2025 Top 500 Franchises in North America, highlighting its strong growth and franchise success.

Lefko noted that new Strickland Brothers properties typically have a 15-year absolute triple-net lease with 10% rent increases every five years, offering passive investment benefits. "With the tenant covering all property expenses - taxes, insurance, and maintenance - investors have no landlord responsibilities," he said.

"Vehicle maintenance, particularly oil changes, is a non-discretionary expense that drives consistent demand, making these properties highly desirable," Lefko said.

The U.S. automotive service and repair market is projected to grow from $199.38 billion in 2025 to $266.56 billion by 2030 (5.98% CAGR), with the U.S. oil change service market reaching $8.11 billion in 2024.

Oil changes remain an essential service that cannot be outsourced digitally, providing stable demand even during economic fluctuations. Furthermore, the rising number of vehicles on U.S. roads, longer car ownership, and demand from fleet operators like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, and ride-sharing services, all contribute to predictable, recurring revenue streams for these assets.

Hanley Investment Group has sold $783 million in auto parts- and services-related properties over the last 48 months, including 36 single-tenant transactions involving Strickland Brothers, Valvoline, and Jiffy Lube properties.

About Hanley Investment Group

Celebrating 20 years, Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with an over $11.7 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

