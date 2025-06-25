C MAC PRODUCTIONS Presents: The Grown Comedy Explosion July 19 At Legends Lounge, Bakersfield

MENAFN - GetNews)Get ready for a night of laughter, energy, and grown-folks' fun as C MAC PRODUCTIONS proudly presents The Grown Comedy Explosion on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (doors open at 7:00 PM) at Legends Lounge & Event Center, located at 7900 Downing Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

This unforgettable evening will feature a stellar lineup of nationally recognized comedians, each bringing their unique humor, charisma, and star power to the stage. The event is 21+ and offers free parking at the venue.

The Comedic All-Star Lineup Includes:

Barry Brewer - TV and Netflix star Barry Brewer (BET's Games People Play, Tyler Perry's Bruh, Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History) headlines the evening. A multitalented actor, musician, and comedian, Brewer brings heartfelt and hilarious storytelling straight from his Amazon Prime special, Chicago I'm Home.

Edwonda White - A veteran of HBO's Def Comedy Jam, BET's Comic View, and Comedy Central, Edwonda's sharp wit and electric stage presence have earned her spots opening for comedy legends like Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley. Whether on stage or on screen, she's a force of fun.

Sherwin Arae - Born in Tehran and raised in the U.S., Sherwin's comedy blends cultural commentary with high-energy impersonations. With a sharp eye on everyday absurdities, Sherwin has become a rising favorite at clubs across California and New York.

Evan Lionel - Chicago native and powerhouse performer Evan Lionel has appeared on Def Comedy Jam, BET ComicView, Living Single, Pacific Blue, and more. Known for his raw energy and engaging style, Lionel's comedy cuts across generations, genres, and global borders. From London to Japan, he's brought audiences to tears-with laughter.

Event Details:

Event: The Grown Comedy Explosion

Presented by: C MAC PRODUCTIONS

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Location: Legends Lounge & Event Center

7900 Downing Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Admission: Ages 21+ | Free Parking | Tickets Available at [Eventbrite/Event Link]

Why You Shouldn't Miss It:

Whether you're planning a date night, celebrating a birthday, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out with friends, The Grown Comedy Explosion is Bakersfield's premier comedy event of the summer. With headliners seen on BET, HBO, Netflix, and more, this lineup guarantees laughs from beginning to end. Don't miss this chance to experience a comedy show packed with star talent, good vibes, and grown energy.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or group bookings, contact:

Email: ...

Phone: 661.660.4836

Follow us on all social media @cmacproductions

Don't miss the biggest comedy night in Bakersfield this summer!