Dreame Adds Intelligent Air Purification To Its Smart Home Line-Up With All-New Airpursue Adaptive Purifiers

Dreame Technology , a smart home appliance company renowned for its ecosystem of innovative solutions, today introduced the AirPursue PM20 Adaptive Air Purifier - its debut offering for intelligent air purification technology. The meticulously engineered AirPursue PM20 redefines air quality management with innovative human tracking capabilities and precision detection systems, delivering personalized air purification that adapts to every need. First unveiled at CES 2025, the Dreame PM20 has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as "The World's First AI-Powered and Tracking Air Purifier" and "The World's First Smart Dual-Flow Air Purifier," following comprehensive research of the global air purifier market.







Allergy season is hitting Americans harder than ever before, as the pollen season now lasts approximately three weeks longer than it did 50 years ago, and plants and trees produce about 20% more pollen. Additionally, the CDC reported a staggering 60 million Americans - 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 4 children - suffer from seasonal allergies. With longer, more intense allergy seasons becoming the new normal, high-quality air filtration has become essential for many households.

"Dreame's cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing how consumers experience clean and healthy homes and with the AirPursue PM20, we're helping reduce airborne viruses and contaminants through our market-leading air filtration," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "With summer allergies worse than ever, intelligent air purification is essential for consumers, and the PM20 understands and responds to user behavior, allowing people to live their healthier lives."

Adaptive Intelligence That Follows Your Every Move

The AirPursue PM20 provides pristine air quality without constant manual adjustments through advanced radar technology with precision sensors to create a truly personalized air purification experience.

Key features of the AirPursue PM20 include:

1. Human Tracking by Radar Technology - The Enviro Detect Tech system uses intelligent induction power to automatically detect a human presence, delivering dynamic wind adjustment within a 5-meter (16.4 ft) range through 120° coverage, ensuring clean air follows you wherever you go in the room.

2. Dualflow Modulation Technology - Advanced Dualflow Modulation technology provides balanced comfort in hot climates and ventilated spaces, functioning as an air purifier or circulating fan with comprehensive 100m2 (1076 ft2) space coverage. The large airflow outlet delivers 400 m3/h of clean air, enhancing the efficiency of the air purifier.

3. Advanced Filtration and Elimination System - A 4-Layer Filtration System helps prevent respiratory infections and reduces allergy symptoms by tackling 14 air pollutants and removing nine types of common bacteria and viruses.

4. Precision Detection with 7 Sensors - An advanced sensor array accurately measures air quality, while an LCD screen shows precise levels of allergens, formaldehyde, TVOC, and other contaminants.

5. Smart Control and Connectivity - The AirPursue PM20 features three operating modes with remote app control through the intuitive Dreamehome App and built-in intelligent voice assistance.

Complete AirPursue Series for Every Home

Dreame offers two models in the AirPursue series to meet diverse household needs:

1. AirPursue PM20 - The flagship model, priced at $999.99, features a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 400 m3/h, making it ideal for larger spaces.

2. AirPursue PM10 - The essential model, priced at $899.99, offers a CADR of 300 m3/h, providing efficient purification for medium-sized rooms.

Both models feature a 100m2 (1076 ft2)* uniform purification area, 10-meter (32.8 ft)* air projection distance, P4/F4 dust containment class rating, 2-year filter life, H13 HEPA rating and whisper-quiet operation. Each purifier achieves a 99.97%* particle removal rate and includes eight precision sensors, formaldehyde decomposition, remote control and an LCD screen.

*All data are based on Dreame in-house lab tests.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame AirPursue PM20 and PM10 are now available in both the U.S. and Canadian markets through Dreame's official website and Amazon store . From now until July 8, U.S. customers can pre-order the PM20 at a special price of $749.99 and the PM10 at a price of $699.99 on Dreame's official website, and receive a complimentary Carbon Filter Bundle. In Canada, where the regular price for the PM10 and PM20 is $1099.99 and $1,199.99 respectively, customers can use the code PMDREAME to access early bird pricing - $699.99 for the PM10 and $769.99 for the PM20.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. For more information, please visit