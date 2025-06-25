Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is rapidly emerging as a dominant force in next-generation wireless communications , driven by its advanced mmWave connectivity solutions . Designed for drones and autonomous systems that demand real-time, low-latency data transfer , Peraso's technology is increasingly viewed as foundational to high-performance operations across the defense, aerospace, and mobility sectors .

As the electric aviation and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) market gains traction in the U.S., Peraso's ultra-fast wireless platform is well-positioned to enable critical systems for air taxis, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) , and other next-gen aircraft . Its solutions extend beyond aviation, with broad applications in military battlefield communications , surveillance drones , remote monitoring , logistics , and urban security -making Peraso a key connectivity enabler across both defense and commercial ecosystems.

Supporting the broader mobility trend, several other public companies are also making waves in the eVTOL and drone-tech space. Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM) is advancing hybrid-electric commuter aircraft, while Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are developing certified eVTOL platforms for urban air taxi deployment. Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC) brings drone-as-a-service solutions to the commercial sector, and Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) powers secure wireless networks that support aerial and ground-based autonomous systems.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) recent milestone shipment of 60 GHz stealth wireless systems to a defense contractor, Peraso continues to execute on its roadmap. Coupled with a tight public float , these developments are fueling rising investor interest and trading momentum. As the demand for high-speed, reliable wireless infrastructure accelerates, Peraso stands out as a microcap innovator uniquely positioned to lead in 2025 and beyond .

Yet while these firms contribute to the evolution of mobility and aerospace, Peraso Inc. remains uniquely positioned at the core of it all -providing the real-time, secure, and stealth-grade wireless connectivity that powers the future of flight, defense, and smart infrastructure.

