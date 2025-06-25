MAIKONG Unveils Cutting-Edge Iridology Camera And Iriscope Solutions For Holistic Health Practitioners
As the world's leading manufacturer of iridology cameras and iriscopes, our factory spans 800 square meters and holds certifications including ISO and CE. With branches in Hong Kong, the UK, the USA, and Canada, we combine scientific rigor with customizable solutions to meet diverse client needs-from medical professionals to direct sales companies.
Why Choose Our Iridology Cameras and Iriscopes ?
Precision & Customization: Our 12MP CCD sensor iriscopes deliver crystal-clear iris imaging, compatible with Windows and macOS. We offer bespoke software interfaces, including branded logos and tailored functionalities for distributors.
Global Support: With 20+ years of OEM/ODM experience, we provide rapid production (1–3 days shipping) and multilingual technical support, ensuring seamless integration into your practice.
Holistic Health Insights: While iridology identifies potential health markers like inflammation or stress patterns, we emphasize collaboration with medical professionals for comprehensive care.
Partner with MAIKONG
We invite distributors to leverage our turnkey solutions:
White-label branding: Customize device aesthetics, software, and packaging.
Exclusive designs: Our engineers can develop proprietary models based on your specifications.
Agent recruitment: Join our network to access competitive pricing and marketing support.
Contact Us Today
Explore our iridology camera and iriscope offerings at iriscope. Reach out to Lucy via email at ... or WhatsApp: +86 13510907401.
MAIKONG: Advancing Holistic Health Through Innovation.
