CODE27 AI Companion Exceeds The Crowdfunding Expectations, Ignites Industry Buzz

MENAFN - GetNews) CODE27 Character Livehouse , first unveiled at CES 2025 this January, successfully concluded its Kickstarter campaign at the end of May, raising overfrom over







Described as a Customizable 3D AI Companion Hub , CODE27 drew considerable attention at CES due to its integration of AI companionship, anime girl aesthetics, and otaku culture. It is claimed to be the world's firstend-to-end customized AI companion that brings your favorite character to life.

CODE27 has redefined success in the AI companion hardware space, achieving one of the most significant crowdfunding milestones in the category's history. This breakthrough significantly outpaces industry benchmarks, where similar projects, such as Ropet and Looi, historically averaged $300,000–$500,000 in funding.

“The funds raised far exceeded our expectations,” said Brandon, a core developer at Sybran Innovation, the company behind CODE27. With over 10 years of experience in global hardware development, Brandon has led core product and R&D efforts at DJI, OPPO, and RayNeo. Besides, the team's expertise also spans Bytedance, EcoFlow, and other major tech innovators.

On its Kickstarter page, the CODE27 team shared the inspiration behind the project:

We are a passionate group of anime enthusiasts and geeks, eager to share both moments of joy and times of solitude with the characters we love. Believing that we can be truly accompanied by our favorite characters, we've come together to make this dream a reality. Inspired by the seed of Amadeus from Steins;Gate, which has been planted in our hearts for over a decade, we are fully committed to this project.

CODE27 allows users to freely customize characters, environments and expressions. Beyond appearances, CODE27 offers an open, highly customizable AI companion platform. Users can connect to any cloud or local AI model, upload custom 3D assets, and even program new behaviors using“Spellbooks,” giving them deep creative control over how their companion looks, thinks, and interacts. The product launched at $429 for the base unit and $528 for the version that comes with a smart rotating base.

AI-powered companion hardware is often referred to as“desktop pets.” The rise of generative AI has significantly lowered the barrier to human-computer interaction, opening up new possibilities for companionship-based products. As the category grows, it's the products with real innovation and vision that will ultimately succeed.