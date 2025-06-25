Rebecca Barraclough Highlights The Healing Power Of Art And Community Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rebecca BarracloughPerkasie-Based Artist and Volunteer Advocates for Creative Expression and Compassionate Service as Tools for Personal Growth and Local Impact

Perkasie, PA - June 25, 2025 - Local artist and community volunteer Rebecca Barraclough is raising awareness about the importance of creative expression and community support in promoting healing, resilience, and human connection. Through her work as a visual artist and her service to individuals reentering the workforce, Barraclough encourages others to see art and compassion as everyday tools that can build stronger lives and stronger communities.

“We all carry chapters that are hard to read out loud,” says Barraclough.“But they're still part of the story. You learn from them. You grow.”

With a background rooted in both the Philippines and North America, Barraclough brings a cross-cultural perspective to her work. She has lived through major life transitions and now uses her experiences to connect with others through both visual art and quiet acts of service.

Art as Expression and Solace

Barraclough, who works primarily in watercolor, acrylic, and linocut printmaking, has been creating art since childhood. For her, art is not a hobby or business-it's a lifelong practice that allows her to process emotion, reflect on her journey, and share beauty with others.

“Sometimes it's hard to explain what you feel,” she says.“But with a brush or carving tool, you don't need to.”

Her pieces are often inspired by nature, memory, and movement. Though she doesn't seek formal exhibitions, her work has quietly resonated with friends, neighbours, and peers who recognise the honesty and care embedded in each piece.

Service to Others Through Local Action

Outside the studio, Barraclough volunteers her time to support people preparing for reentry into the workforce, many of whom are overcoming significant challenges. She helps with interview prep, emotional encouragement, and practical guidance-all of which reflect her belief in dignity and second chances.

“Everyone deserves to be seen for their potential,” she says.“Sometimes all someone needs is encouragement and a bit of guidance.”

Her approach is rooted in everyday compassion, offering support that is both personal and impactful. Whether in one-on-one mentorship or group programs, she shows up quietly but consistently-bringing kindness, patience, and perspective.

Grounded in Community and Connection

Now settled in Perkasie, Barraclough treasures her relationships with extended family, close friends, and neighbours. Whether sharing a meal, offering help with a community event, or just checking in on someone who's had a hard week, she brings her sense of service into everything she does.

“It's not about being known,” she says.“It's about making things that matter-to me, to someone else, to the world around me.”

Her daily life includes reading, yoga, and gardening-activities that reflect her appreciation for rhythm, reflection, and care.

A Call to Action: Start Small, But Start

Barraclough's message is simple: anyone can make a difference by using what they love and what they know to support others. Whether through art, volunteering, or listening, small efforts can carry lasting meaning.

Her suggestions:



Create something, even if no one sees it-art is for you first.

Support someone returning to work-a kind word or simple resource can change a path. Be present in your neighbourhood-connection starts with awareness.



“You don't need to do something big. Just be consistent. Be kind. And don't be afraid to share what you care about.”

About Rebecca Barraclough

Rebecca Barraclough is an artist and active community member living in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Her visual work spans watercolor, acrylic painting, and linocut printmaking, often exploring themes of memory, nature, and reflection. In addition to her creative practice, she supports workforce reentry programs and contributes regularly to local community efforts. With deep ties to both the Philippines and North America, her life reflects a fusion of culture, care, and quiet strength.