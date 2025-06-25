Dental Services In Calabasas Now Offered At Oaks Dental

Residents of Calabasas and surrounding communities will soon have access to exceptional dental care as Oaks Dental announces its grand opening on July 7th, 2025. The state-of-the-art dental practice, led by distinguished dentists Dr. Kourosh Keihani and Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, is now accepting appointments, bringing comprehensive dental services to the Calabasas area.

Located in the heart of Calabasas, Oaks Dental combines advanced dental technology with personalized patient care to deliver exceptional dental treatments. The practice offers a full range of services including cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, and preventive care, all designed to help patients achieve optimal oral health and beautiful smiles.

The new Calabasas dental practice features modern facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care. From digital imaging systems to laser dentistry tools, Oaks Dental has invested in advanced equipment that enhances diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes while maximizing patient comfort.

Dr. Kourosh Keihani, a premier cosmetic and restorative dentist, brings his meticulous attention to detail and commitment to exceptional care to the Calabasas community. Known for combining advanced clinical expertise with refined artistry, Dr. Keihani creates natural, beautiful smiles through techniques including digital smile design, minimally invasive procedures, and full-mouth rehabilitation.

"We are thrilled to bring our dental expertise to Calabasas and establish relationships with members of this wonderful community," said Dr. Tariq Jabaiti. "Our mission at Oaks Dental is to provide comprehensive dental care in a comfortable environment where patients feel valued and respected. We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality dental services that enhance both oral health and overall wellbeing."

Comprehensive Dental Implant Solutions

Oaks Dental recognizes the significant impact missing teeth can have on confidence, oral functionality, and quality of life. The practice offers advanced dental implant solutions designed to restore smiles, enhance chewing function, and prevent bone loss. Their dental implant procedures provide durable, natural-looking replacements for missing teeth, helping patients regain confidence in their smiles.

Advanced Veneer Treatments

The cosmetic dentistry team at Oaks Dental specializes in veneer treatments that transform smiles. These thin porcelain shells are custom-crafted to cover the front surface of teeth, addressing issues such as discoloration, chips, gaps, and minor misalignments. The practice employs precise techniques to ensure veneers blend seamlessly with natural teeth, creating radiant smiles that enhance facial aesthetics.

Innovative Invisalign Services

Oaks Dental provides Invisalign treatment. This modern orthodontic solution uses clear, removable aligners to gradually shift teeth into proper alignment. The Calabasas dental practice offers comprehensive consultations to determine candidacy for Invisalign and develops personalized treatment plans to achieve optimal results.

Professional Teeth Whitening Procedures

Oaks Dental delivers professional teeth whitening services that brighten smiles effectively and safely. Their whitening treatments are significantly more powerful than over-the-counter options, producing dramatic results while protecting tooth enamel and gum tissue. Patients can choose between in-office whitening for immediate results or take-home kits for gradual improvement.

Emergency Dental Care

Oaks Dental provides emergency dental services for unexpected issues such as severe toothaches, broken teeth, lost fillings, or damaged restorations. The practice maintains flexibility in their schedule to accommodate urgent cases, ensuring patients receive timely relief from pain and appropriate treatment to prevent further complications.

Both Dr. Keihani and Dr. Jabaiti bring impressive credentials to the Calabasas dental community. Dr. Jabaiti earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at USC and currently holds a faculty professor position there. He maintains affiliations with prestigious organizations including the California Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Ventura County Dental Association.

The grand opening celebration on July 7th will welcome community members to meet the dental team, and learn about the comprehensive services available. The practice is currently scheduling appointments for new patients seeking general dental care, cosmetic procedures, and specialized treatments.

For more information please contact Dr. Tariq Jabaiti at

About Oaks Dental

Oaks Dental is a premier dental practice in Calabasas offering comprehensive dental services including veneers, dental implants, Invisalign, dental crowns, tooth extraction, emergency dental care, root canal treatment, and teeth whitening. Led by Dr. Kourosh Keihani and Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, the practice combines advanced technology with personalized care to deliver exceptional dental experiences. The team is committed to helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles through preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental solutions.