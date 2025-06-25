Company Sound Baths Gaining Momentum Across All Industries As A Tool For Workplace Wellbeing

An increasing number of companies and organisations are integrating sound baths into the workday-either over lunch breaks or at the end of the day-to support employee wellbeing and mental health.

Sound healing has been found to enhance focus, promote mental clarity, and reduce stress over time. In a workplace setting, sound baths offer not only therapeutic benefits but also a shared, enjoyable experience that can foster deeper team connection.

Estelle Coughlan, also known as The London Sound Healer, shares:

“I work with a wide variety of organisations across both public and private sectors, offering tailored sessions that reflect each team's unique goals, needs, and workplace culture.”

“It's a profoundly relaxing and unifying experience for teams to share.”

“I've been leading corporate sound baths in London and surrounding areas for the past four years, and demand has grown significantly.”

Sound healing restores balance and nurtures inner calm, creating space for deep relaxation and the potential for profound transformation.

Benefits of Corporate Sound Baths Include:

Calms the mind and body, encouraging deep relaxation

Significantly improves sleep quality

Enhances mental focus and clarity

Strengthens immune function

Supports holistic wellbeing by tuning the body for optimal health

Encourages a sense of connection and unity within teams

Estelle explains,“During a company sound bath , participants simply lie down and relax as they're immersed in the therapeutic vibrations of instruments like gongs, Tibetan singing bowls, 432Hz crystal bowls, and Koshi chimes.”

“At the start, I offer a short introduction to how sound healing works, then guide the team into a restful state before the sound journey begins. I'm also available before and after the session to answer questions or provide additional insights.”

