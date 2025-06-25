Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Andrew Psyk Joins CB Realty, Bringing Contracting Expertise And Real Estate Insight To The Greater Houston Area


2025-06-25 07:12:07
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Houston, TX - June 25, 2025 - Andrew Psyk is proud to announce his expanded role in serving clients across the Greater Houston area as both a seasoned contractor and a licensed Realtor with CB Realty .

With five years of hands-on experience in the contracting industry, Andrew has built a reputation rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and strong client relationships. Backed by a team with over 20 years of combined industry expertise, his crew is known for delivering high-quality work tailored to each client's vision-always with a focus on value and service.

“My goal is to deliver exactly what you want at the best possible price,” says Andrew.“I truly enjoy connecting with people and turning their ideas into reality.”

To ensure ease and flexibility, clients can make payments through a variety of methods, including check, cash, wire transfer, credit/debit card, Zelle, Venmo, and Apple Pay.

In 2023, Andrew expanded his service offerings by becoming a licensed Realtor, now sponsored by CB Realty in Houston. His dual expertise in both construction and real estate gives clients a unique advantage when navigating the home buying, selling, or renovation process.

In addition to being a business owner, Andrew is a proud member of the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) , Texas Association of Realtors (TAR) , National Association of Realtors (NAR) , the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) , and Marshall & Swift .

Whether you're buying, selling, renovating, or just getting started, Andrew Psyk brings the experience, dedication, and professionalism needed to help bring your vision to life.

MENAFN25062025003238003268ID1109724995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search