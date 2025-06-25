Andrew Psyk Joins CB Realty, Bringing Contracting Expertise And Real Estate Insight To The Greater Houston Area

Houston, TX - June 25, 2025 - Andrew Psyk is proud to announce his expanded role in serving clients across the Greater Houston area as both a seasoned contractor and a licensed Realtor with CB Realty .

With five years of hands-on experience in the contracting industry, Andrew has built a reputation rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and strong client relationships. Backed by a team with over 20 years of combined industry expertise, his crew is known for delivering high-quality work tailored to each client's vision-always with a focus on value and service.

“My goal is to deliver exactly what you want at the best possible price,” says Andrew.“I truly enjoy connecting with people and turning their ideas into reality.”

To ensure ease and flexibility, clients can make payments through a variety of methods, including check, cash, wire transfer, credit/debit card, Zelle, Venmo, and Apple Pay.

In 2023, Andrew expanded his service offerings by becoming a licensed Realtor, now sponsored by CB Realty in Houston. His dual expertise in both construction and real estate gives clients a unique advantage when navigating the home buying, selling, or renovation process.

In addition to being a business owner, Andrew is a proud member of the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) , Texas Association of Realtors (TAR) , National Association of Realtors (NAR) , the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) , and Marshall & Swift .

Whether you're buying, selling, renovating, or just getting started, Andrew Psyk brings the experience, dedication, and professionalism needed to help bring your vision to life.