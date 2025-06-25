Orbit Accountants Teams Up With Tabit And Sezzle To Simplify Business Spending For Startups And Scaleups

MENAFN - GetNews) Running a business irrespective of whether it is a startup or an established business comes with many financial responsibilities. And managing such responsibilities including the expenses and costs all at once can be way beyond challenging.

And this is exactly why flexible payment options like BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) are becoming even more important today.

And this is exactly why flexible payment options like BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) are becoming even more important today.

Addressing this modern financial flexibility, Orbit Accountants is now offering BNPL opportunities through Tabit and Sezzle for its professional bookkeeping and accounting services in the US and Canada. And this means that you can now easily access all of their services whenever you need without needing to worry about the finances with the smart BNPL option!



Why Payment Flexibility is Now a Business Essential

It is indeed a fact that managing finances can be very difficult especially when you have operational costs and unexpected financial demands that may come in. And this is exactly where payment flexibility like the BNPL becomes very important for businesses today. It now only allows businesses to get access to services easily but also helps ease the financial burden allowing them to pay in installments.

This in turn helps reduce the financial burden that may limit business from growing.

BNPL Isn't Just for Retail: Its Role in Professional Services

A majority of the people today think that BNPL options are only applicable for the retail sector where consumers can get access to services or buy products on BNPL basis. However, this isn't true anymore as the industry is evolving fast. Many business sectors are now adopting BNPL options to not only make their services more accessible but also help ease the finances throughout.

For instance, one of the most important aspects in a business is bookkeeping and accounting. With the BNPL option, businesses can now avail these services without the need to pay the entire service fee upfront and have their taxes filed in time. This in turn makes it easier for all kinds of businesses to get professional help without any delay or limitations!

Meet Your New Options: Sezzle and Tabit via Orbit Accountants

Orbit Accountants is now working hand in hand with Sezzle and Tabit as BNPL partners. As the best in the industry, both Sezzle and Tabit offer top-notch benefits for all kinds of businesses alike. These platforms give you the opportunity to break your payments into installments taking all of your financial burden off your shoulders.

You can apply easily, get it approved, and start using Orbit Accountants' expert bookkeeping services whenever you need!

Tabit: Powering High-Value Business Payments with Confidence

One of the best BNPL platforms that is built for businesses is Tabit!

It not only allows businesses to access high-value services but also helps you pay in installments at your convenience. This in turn makes it easier for you to access full services stress-free and pay in a structured way!

If you'd ask what makes Tabit standout, it would definitely be its business-first model. No delays, instant pre-qualifications, no longer waiting times. All you have to do is apply, and break down your payments into easy monthly installments.

Sezzle: Quick, Accessible Installments for Everyday Service Needs

Another best BNPL platform for businesses today is Sezzle. The platform not only makes costs more manageable but also helps you split your payments into 4 equal parts ideally.

Moreover, you do not even have to pay an interest if you pay your installments on time! And the best part? Sezzle is completely user-friendly and easy to approve!

Choosing the Right Fit: Comparing Sezzle vs. Tabit for Your Business Size and Cash Flow

It is important to understand which platform suits your business the best. Here is a simple table to help you choose the right fit:

How BNPL Supports Compliance, Payroll, and Growth Without Straining Capital

As mentioned, running the finances of a business can be overwhelming when you have so many costs and expenses due and aligned. Paying your employees, filing your taxes on time, managing your finances can all be difficult to manage all at once.

And this is exactly where BNPL comes in. Accessing bookkeeping and tax filing services, meeting year end-tax filings without delays, staying compliant, and growing your business without straining capital is now easier than ever with BNPL.

With finances spread over time, you have better capital for everyday operations plus you get to stay compliant without the worry of any penalties.

How to Get Started with Orbit's BNPL Options

Getting started with BNPL at Orbit Accountants is easy. All you have to do is connect with the professional team of Orbit Accountants, choose your required service right from bookkeeping services, tax compliance services, payroll management services, catch up bookkeeping services, and fractional CFO services, among others and opt in for the BNPL options!

With clear terms, the team at Orbit Accountants will help you take care of financial responsibilities with ease!

Looking Ahead: The Future of Flexible Financing for Accounting Services

As businesses today have started to adopt modern and flexible payment solutions, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is all set to become the top choice for a majority. BNPL is now changing the game across industries and business sectors making it easier for everyone to split payments into easy installments with convenience.

Orbit Accountants is now leading the way by providing flexible payment opportunities for businesses in the US and Canada through Tabit and Sezzle making bookkeeping and accounting more accessible than ever!