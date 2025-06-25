403
Wall Street Mixed As Dow Dips, Nasdaq Gains Oil Holds Steady
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, June 25 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes swung in mixed directions on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $65.21 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 106 points, closing at 42,982. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 61 points to end the day at 19,973.
The broader S&P 500 index was unchanged, holding steady at 6,092 points.
