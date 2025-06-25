Evertz Technologies Limited Exceeds Half Billion In Annual Revenue In Fiscal 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Highlights



Annual Revenues in excess of a half billion dollars, totaling $501.6 million for the year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $222.6 million, an increase of 18% from the prior year and representing 44% of total revenue in fiscal 2025

Canada/US revenue of $374.4 million, an increase of 11% or $36.4 million from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $81.5 million

Net earnings of $59.7 million for the year Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights



Quarterly revenue of $127.8 million an increase of 4% from the prior year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $56.1 million, an increase of 18% from the prior year

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange ("FX") of $23.8 million, an increase of 39% from the prior year

Net earnings of $13.0 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter Cash and cash equivalents of $111.7 million

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, revenues were $127.8 million compared to revenues of $122.7 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $106.2 million, an increase of $9.7 million, compared to $96.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $21.4 million compared to $26.3 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2025, sales were $501.6 million (including $279.0 million in hardware and $222.5 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) compared to sales of $514.6 million (including $325.7 million in hardware and $188.9 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) for the year ended April 30, 2024. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $374.4 million, an increase of $36.4 million compared to $338.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $127.2 million compared to $176.6 million, a decrease of $49.4 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, gross margin was $78.9 million as compared to $72.7 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 61.7% as compared to 59.2% in the quarter ended April 30, 2024.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, gross margin was $298.5 million as compared to $302.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2024. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.5% as compared to 58.8% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, net earnings were $13.0 million as compared to $13.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, net earnings were $59.7 million as compared to $71.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.17 as compared to $0.18 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.77 as compared to $0.91 in the same period in 2024.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, selling and administrative expenses were $20. 7 million as compared to $20.1 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, selling and administrative expenses were $75.9 million as compared to $72.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, gross research and development expenses were $36.5 million as compared to $36.7 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, gross research and development expenses were $146.8 million as compared to $134.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2025 was $206.9 million as compared to $201.4 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash was $111.7 million as at April 30, 2025 as compared to $86.3 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash generated from operations was $33.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 as compared to $34.2 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $17.7 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 compared to $19.6 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $98.9 million for the 2025 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $144.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $79.6 million from operations for fiscal 2025 as compared to $95.4 million for fiscal 2024.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.0 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $6.7 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $7.9 million and partly offset by the disposal of property, plant and equipment for $1.0 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $18.7 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $15.2 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2025, the Company used cash in financing activities of $71.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $60.1 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2025, purchase order backlog was in excess of $259 million and shipments during the month of May 2025 were $26 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 25, 2025 of $0.20 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 4, 2025 and will be paid on or about July 11, 2025.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 25, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until July 25, 2025. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The passcode for the rebroadcast is 05484#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information, please contact:

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-3700

